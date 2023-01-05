Read full article on original website
Bring paper bags back to N.J., but do this first | Letters
I thank reporter Steven Rodas for “13 climate change bills and issues N.J. residents should have on their radar in 2023.” These laws and regulations must not be viewed as the end-all to any given issue, but as steps toward a cleaner and better environment/. While they are...
That smells disgusting – Top NJ stories for Monday
Classroom horror in new Jersey. Here are today's top stories from New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott. Drug paraphernalia was found in a classroom closet after an art teacher overdosed in front of his students in NJ. ❎ Murphy for president?. Gov. Phil Murphy gives his State of the...
New Jersey Globe
Laborers’ will endorse Benson for Mercer county executive
The Laborers’ International Union of North America is expected to back Dan Benson for Mercer County Executive, giving the assemblyman from Hamilton Township his first labor endorsement in his bid to unseat five-term incumbent Brian Hughes n the Democratic primary, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. So far, Hughes...
Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
New Jersey Globe
Six days after leaving Conrgess, Sires enters race for West New York mayor
Former Rep. Albio Sires, who left Congress on January 3 after more than sixteen years in the U.S. House of Representatives, has formally announced his bid to run for mayor of West New York, a post he held from 1995 to 2006. “Being the Mayor of West New York has...
New Jersey Globe
N.J. can’t enforce parts of new concealed carry law, federal judge says
A federal judge has temporarily blocked New Jersey from enforcing certain provisions of a sweeping concealed-carry law, less than a month after the law was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy in the first place. United States District Court Judge Renée Marie Bumb, in an opinion released earlier today, found that...
New Jersey Globe
DeGroot making moves towards county commissioner campaign
Fresh off his unsuccessful bid for Congress last year, former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot appears to be gearing up for a county commissioner primary campaign against Republican incumbent Tayfun Selen – the very man DeGroot beat in last year’s congressional primary. The New Jersey Globe has...
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
aarp.org
AARP NY Says NO to NYC’s Medicare Advantage Scheme: ‘A Promise Made Should be a Promise Kept’
NEW YORK, N.Y. – AARP New York State Director Beth Finkel issued the following statement today ahead of AARP New York’s testimony to the New York City Council Committee on Civil Service and Labor in opposition to Intro 0874, which would weaken health insurance coverage for city employees, city retirees, and their dependents:
Gov. Murphy signs ‘Fake News’ bill for NJ (Opinion)
The bill signed last Wednesday with little fanfare requires schools to teach "media literacy." Which only means: Read and believe what WE think is worthwhile and real. The problem is who is deciding what is real news and what is "disinformation"?. It's in the hands of New Jersey's public schools,...
3 New Jersey Cities Rank Among The Best In The Country To Call Home
There are a lot of great places to live in New Jersey, but as we enter a new year, aren't you curious to see if you live in one of the top 50 places to live in the country?. Despite the fact that it seems like there's somewhat of a mass exodus from the Garden State in recent years, I'm a fairly new resident, and love it!
Is It Illegal to Record a Conversation in New Jersey?
Lately, I've been stuck in the Tik Tok vortex where the scroll goes on and on until that funny video appears telling you to chill and get some food or go to bed. For whatever reason, I've been getting a lot of videos that involve one person recording another person without their knowledge.
Several NJ bank branches are closing in 2023
Last month PNC Bank announced that it would be closing branches located in Stop and Shop grocery stores. "After a careful review of our business model, PNC’s strategic goals and the potential impact to our customers, the decision was made to close approximately 127 of our Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in-store branches, including in Washington D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware," said Jason Beyersdorfer, regional communications manager for PNC.
Three Arrested in $71,157 Theft from Atlantic Health System
Three women have been arrested in New Jersey in connection with the theft of approximately $71,157 from Atlantic Health System. Morris County Prosecutor's Office announces an arrest in connection with a theft of over $70k from Atlantic Health Systems.
Tour New Jersey’s Legendary Breweries, Wineries, & Distilleries
Get ready to sip and savor the flavors of over 200 breweries, distilleries, and wineries throughout New Jersey!. New Jersey’s craft beer scene is foaming over with more than 130 breweries currently open and more coming soon.
The Jewish Press
Antisemitism and THE NY TIMES
The New York Times seems to be on a journalistic crusade to discredit New York’s Orthodox Jewish communities, particularly Hasidic ones. The centerpiece of the NYT campaign is its “investigation” of wrongdoing in and by Hasidic schools, the results of which were initially described in a 6000-word article splashed across the newspaper’s front page on September 11, 2022.
$400G GoFundMe Scam: NJ Woman Serving Federal Time Gets 3-Year State Sentence
UPDATE: A woman who helped pull a notorious scam that conned 14,000 GoFundMe donors nationwide was nearly 150 miles away when a judge in South Jersey sentenced her to a plea-bargained three years in state prison on Friday, Jan. 6. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown will be released in July...
U.S. Attorney: Edison man and others defraud state Traumatic Brain Injury Fund of more than $4.5 million
An Edison man, the former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund, admitted his role in a long-running alleged scheme to defraud the fund of more than $4.5 million for his own personal benefit, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Harry Pizutelli, 64, pleaded guilty by videoconference...
Put Your Phone Do Not Disturb And Chill At This NJ Day Spa
Need a break from your life for a few hours? This spa that is so close to the city that you can see it from the outdoor pool is at the tip of New Jersey and is the perfect spot to put your phone on airplane mode. I’ve seen so...
my9nj.com
NJ art teacher overdoses in front of students
Westfield, N.J. - An art teacher at a suburban New Jersey school is facing felony charges after a shocking overdose in a classroom of students. The Westfield Police Department said it happened at Roosevelt Intermediate School. 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor...
