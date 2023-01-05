Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
wtoc.com
‘I still feel something more could have been done:’ Family friend addresses death in officer-involved shooting
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A domestic dispute in Bulloch County leaves a suspect shot and killed, and two deputies on leave. It happened Saturday night on Bird Road just outside of Statesboro. As the GBI continues to investigate the shooting, one long-time family friend wishes this ongoing issue had...
WJCL
Deputies: 16-year-old Hilton Head Island girl wakes up to find stranger inside her bedroom
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Savannah man is facing charges of burglary, voyeurism, peeping tom, indecent exposure and more. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office arrested 35-year-old Kewyn Louis Williams Friday night in connection to an incident at a Hilton Head Island home. According...
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 15-year-old teen who disappeared
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Matthew Henry, of Pawleys Island, was last seen at his home on Old Cedar Loop Saturday around 11:30 p.m. He was noticed missing at 5...
1 injured in overnight armed robbery in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person is recovering after an armed robbery early Monday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department(SPD), officers responded to an armed robbery and shooting at West 42nd Street and Montgomery Street just after midnight. Police say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on a suspect at this […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man fatally shot after assaulting elderly father, firing gun at police, GBI says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after he was shot by police in Bulloch County Saturday afternoon. According to the GBI at around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to a mobile home park on Bird Road regarding a domestic incident. When officers got on the scene, they...
allongeorgia.com
Swainsboro Man Arrested for Assault After Shots Fired at Southern Villas in Statesboro
A domestic dispute Friday evening at Southern Villas on Chandler Road in Statesboro led to shots being fired and the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect, identified as Shamar Littles, had fired shots from handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Littles was located in Swainsboro on Monday. He was arrested and transported back to the Bulloch County Jail where he is awaiting further judicial action.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 14-year-old girl left home for school but never arrived
HAMPTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a 14-year-old girl missing several days. Kaleigh Gibbs was reported missing from her home in Hampton, Ga. on January 6. Authorities say she left for school the morning of January 5...
Man killed in Bulloch County officer-involved shooting
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 7. Two deputies from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident at a mobile home park on Bird Road. After deputies […]
WJCL
Authorities: Woman flown to hospital after road rage shooting on South Carolina interstate
Authorities say a road rage incident led to a woman being shot on an interstate in South Carolina on Sunday. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a report of a road rage shooting on I-85 south, near the two-mile marker at about 5:40 p.m. When deputies...
WSAV-TV
Fort Stewart soldier gets 3.5 years in prison for COVID-19, student loan fraud scheme
A Fort Stewart soldier will spend three and a half years in prison for leading a fraud scheme involving COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Fort Stewart soldier gets 3.5 years in prison for …. A Fort Stewart soldier will spend three and a half years in prison...
WJCL
Investigation underway after apartment catches fire in Bulloch County
STATESBORO, Ga. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Bulloch County. The fire broke out at a complex off Rucker Lane in Statesboro shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Even though firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, we're...
allongeorgia.com
Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased
The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
WJCL
Dog lost in South Carolina found 3 years later, and 400 miles from home
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — A pet dog lost three years ago in South Carolina is being reunited with its owner. Roscoe was brought to All4Paws after someone found him near Highway 17 with an injured leg. Peyton Kennedy says they don't typically take in strays, but she felt like...
live5news.com
VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
Former Georgia police officer arrested for shoplifting at Orange Park Mall, deputies say
A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer is in Clay County Jail after he was arrested Sunday for grand theft from Watches Plus in the Orange Park Mall, deputies said. A former Savannah, Georgia, police officer was arrested for shoplifting from the Orange Park Mall on New Year's day.Photo byOrange Park Mall.
CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
Former Savannah officer who shot, killed man arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Former Savannah Police officer Ernest Ferguson, who shot and killed Saudi Lee in Savannah last June, was arrested in Florida for shoplifting over the weekend. Ferguson was arrested on Jan. 1 by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for allegedly stealing watches from a mall jewelry store. According to the […]
WJCL
Quinton Simon's family waiting on federal investigators before holding funeral for killed toddler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Thursday marked three months since toddler Quinton Simon disappeared from his Savannah home. And while his mother, 23-year-old Leilani Simon, is behind bars charged with his murder, his family still can't bury him. It's unknown when the family of Quinton will be able to lay him...
