Savannah, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wtoc.com

1 person injured following shooting on Montgomery and W. 42nd St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The investigation continues after police say they responded to an armed robbery and shooting Sunday in Savannah. Police say a woman was shot by a man who tried to steal her car. The robbery and shooting happened here at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W....
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured in overnight armed robbery in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A person is recovering after an armed robbery early Monday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department(SPD), officers responded to an armed robbery and shooting at West 42nd Street and Montgomery Street just after midnight. Police say one person sustained non-life-threatening injuries. There is no word on a suspect at this […]
SAVANNAH, GA
allongeorgia.com

Swainsboro Man Arrested for Assault After Shots Fired at Southern Villas in Statesboro

A domestic dispute Friday evening at Southern Villas on Chandler Road in Statesboro led to shots being fired and the suspect fleeing on foot. The suspect, identified as Shamar Littles, had fired shots from handgun at his girlfriend and her father. Littles was located in Swainsboro on Monday. He was arrested and transported back to the Bulloch County Jail where he is awaiting further judicial action.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Man killed in Bulloch County officer-involved shooting

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that a man was killed in an exchange of gunfire Saturday afternoon. According to police, the incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 7. Two deputies from the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic incident at a mobile home park on Bird Road. After deputies […]
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Deputy Involved Shooting on Bird Road in Statesboro, Suspect Deceased

The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Statesboro, GA. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Saturday, January 7, 2023. One man was shot and killed. No deputies were injured in this incident. Preliminary information indicates that on Saturday, January...
STATESBORO, GA
live5news.com

VIDEO: Newly obtained footage shows arrest of Beaufort Co. lawmaker

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS/WCSC) - Newly obtained video from the Lexington Police Department shows the moment a Beaufort County lawmaker was arrested for public intoxication on New Year’s Day. WIS obtained dash camera and in-car footage from police that depicts Senator Tom Davis’s arrest in Lexington. Davis told police...
LEXINGTON, SC
WRBL News 3

CPD and MCSO aid statewide operation targeting gang activity resulting in several local arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), along with over 100 state, federal, local agencies conducted warrant searches, 4th Ademendment searches, parol searches, and field interview with multiple verified gang members across Georgia between Dec. 5-9, 2022. The statewide operation resulted in the following: The Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSAV News 3

Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
SAVANNAH, GA

