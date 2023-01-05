Read full article on original website
NBA
Tatum, Brown Pad All-Star Resumés while Brogdon Continues to Sizzle
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 points Saturday night while strengthening their case to start alongside each other in this year’s NBA All-Star game, set to be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Tatum poured in a game-high 34 points while Brown notched 29 of his...
NBA
Ja Morant (right thigh soreness) out due to injury vs. Jazz
The Memphis Grizzlies played Sunday’s home game against the Utah Jazz without star guard Ja Morant, who missed his sixth game of the season due to right thigh soreness, the team announced pregame. Tyus Jones, the Grizzlies’ top backup point guard, took Morant’s place in the lineup and finished...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Rockets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) are off on a two-game road trip, stopping in Texas first to face the Houston Rockets (10-29) on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Minnesota started the new year strong, winning three games in a row after defeating the LA Clippers on Friday night, 128-115. Rudy Gobert posted 25 points and 21 rebounds in the game, while D’Angelo Russell also had 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels added 18.
NBA
CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington
New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Jonas Valanciunas questionable; CJ McCollum out Saturday for Dallas game
Two New Orleans starters were already ruled out for Saturday’s 7 p.m. road game in Dallas. A third, guard CJ McCollum, will not play against the Mavericks, due to rest, according to the team's injury report submitted to the NBA prior to the 1 p.m. local deadline. Meanwhile, starting center Jonas Valanciunas is questionable with a right hand sprain. McCollum is among five New Orleans players listed as out on this afternoon’s injury report, joining Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA
Recap: Turnovers, rebounds the difference in the Wizards' 132-112 loss to Pelicans
On Monday night in D.C., the Wizards hosted the Pelicans in the first game of a four-game homestand. It was a fast-paced, up-and-down game that saw the lead change hands nine times, but ultimately, the Pelicans' ability to force turnovers and turn defense into offense made it impossible for the Wizards to climb back from a big second-half deficit. Final score: Wizards 112, Pelicans 132.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Jan. 7, 2023
New Orleans opens a five-game road trip Saturday in Dallas at 7 p.m. Pregame coverage of Game 2 of a weekend back-to-back begins on Bally Sports and 99.5 FM at 6:30. We’ll have a Behind the Numbers preview and Saturday’s updated Pelicans injury report this morning and early afternoon, respectively, on Pelicans.com.
NBA
Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder
Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
NBA
Clippers' Marcus Morris Sr. fined $15,000 for inappropriate language
NEW YORK — LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been fined $15,000 for directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Clippers’ 128-115 loss to the Minnesota...
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 01.08.2023
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 126 Utah 118 (Bulls: 19-21, 11-9 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: LaVine: 36pts. Utah: Markkanen: 28 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Vucevic: 16. Utah: Vanderbilt: 14. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan : 7. Utah: Clarkson: 8. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: Zach LaVine with 36 points...
NBA
MEMPHIS BULLIES PAST TEXAS IN OT THRILLER
FRISCO, TX, (Jan. 8, 2023) – The Texas Legends (2-4) erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime but got beat to the seven-point mark by the Memphis Hustle (5-0) 119-114. Memphis took the early lead and stayed in control for most of the first, finding...
NBA
"Really Smart Player" | Markkanen Returns To Chicago As Jazz Face Bulls On Saturday Night
When he entered the NBA in 2017, the hype was through the roof for Lauri Markkanen. The 7-footer from Finland was viewed so highly that the Chicago Bulls — one of the league's most storied franchises — traded away perennial All-Star Jimmy Butler for Markkanen, the No. 7 pick in the draft.
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs. Hornets
Sunday, Jan. 8 at 5:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. After the most recent victory at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana Pacers veteran center Myles Turner called the energy at home this season “terrific.”. Turner also added it’s the loudest he’s heard the Indianapolis arena, consistently, since the organization drafted him...
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Defense Costs Hornets Road Win In Indiana
Plumlee Double-Doubles Again, Charlotte Starts Strong, But Can’t Keep Momentum Going. The Charlotte Hornets opened their four-game road trip with a season-best offensive explosion two nights ago in Milwaukee. When they returned to the court on Sunday evening, the offense was still in good shape, but the defense unfortunately was not, leading to a last-minute 116-111 loss to the hometown Indiana Pacers.
NBA
ESPN Cassidy Hubbarth on state of NBA Western Conference | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth joins Jim Eichenhofer and Joe Cardosi on the show (8:00) to talk to about the atmosphere at the Smoothie King Center during the Brooklyn Nets matcup, the state of the NBA Western Conference and the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 107, Bulls 99
Al Horford entered Monday night as the NBA’s leading scorer from the right corner. It was only fitting, then, that he scored from that location with 25.5 seconds left to secure another victory for the Boston Celtics. With Boston leading by only two during the final minute, the Chicago...
NBA
76ers Visit Detroit for Sunday Matinee | Gameday Report 39/82
The 76ers (23-15) will visit the Detroit Pistons (11-31) Sunday, marking the second of three meetings between the two teams this season. The third and final matchup will come Tuesday, as the Pistons visit the Sixers for the second half of the home-and-home set. The Sixers took their first meeting...
NBA
Behind the Numbers: Pelicans at Mavericks (1/7/2023)
A look at three key numbers related to Saturday’s game in American Airlines Center between New Orleans and Dallas (7 p.m. Central, Bally Sports New Orleans, WRNO 99.5 FM):. 2: Games separating third-place New Orleans (24-15) and fourth-place Dallas (22-17) in the Western Conference standings, making Saturday’s matchup a relatively significant one for the first week of January and midpoint of the regular season. The Pelicans established one hallmark of their 2022-23 identity on Oct. 25 when they beat the Mavericks in the Smoothie King Center, despite not having Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram or Herb Jones (only Jones is available from that trio Saturday). As a result, New Orleans has a chance Saturday to take a 2-0 lead vs. Dallas in the season series, with only two matchups remaining (Feb. 2 in Texas, March 8 in Louisiana). Both teams have excelled in Southwest Division games (the next tiebreaker after head-to-head games), with New Orleans going 7-2 and Dallas at 5-2 (the Pelicans only have six divisional contests left after tonight, including two at Houston, one vs. San Antonio and one vs. Memphis). In the Oct. 25 triumph for the Pelicans over the Mavs, eight different players registered double-digit points, topped by 22 from Trey Murphy.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Mavericks 127, Pelicans 117
Mavericks (23-17), Pelicans (24-16) New Orleans has managed to generate enough offense to win games all season while playing without some of its best offensive weapons, resulting in a plus-.500 record when early-career pros such as Naji Marshall and Trey Murphy have moved into starting roles. On Saturday the Pelicans faced another shorthanded situation, missing all of their three leading scorers, but couldn’t score enough or produce the requisite defensive stops to prevail. Dallas handed New Orleans a defeat on the first stop of the Pelicans’ five-game road trip, their longest of the 2022-23 regular season. They’ll next head to Washington for a Monday visit to the Wizards.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: New Orleans has increased lead over several West foes in last 30 days
Starting with a two-game home sweep over Phoenix on the weekend of Dec. 9-11, New Orleans (24-16) has played exactly .500 basketball over the past month, but a break-even mark has actually yielded very positive results in the Western Conference standings. Several West postseason contenders have struggled mightily lately, including the conference’s seventh- and eighth-place squads currently dealing with six-game losing streaks (Clippers and Suns). Every club in current spots No. 7 through 12 is below .500 over its past 10 games with the exception of the Lakers (6-4). As a result, despite some ups and downs and the challenge of playing without one-time All-Star forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, the third-place Pelicans remain in position for homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs. To remain there, they’ll need to be more successful on the road, where they’ve dropped three in a row (Memphis, Philadelphia, Dallas) and have four more away games over the next eight days (Washington, Boston, Detroit, Cleveland). Still, an 8-8 record since Dec. 9 has allowed New Orleans to improve its position on nine of the other 14 West teams (Golden State is 7-7 over that timeframe, making it a draw). A No. 1 seed in the West last season and the team that eliminated New Orleans from the 2022 playoffs, Phoenix is just 4-12 since arriving in the Crescent City, while hot-starting Utah is only 5-11 in the past month. Similarly, after turning heads early in the regular season, Sacramento (7-8) and Portland (6-8) have cooled considerably.
