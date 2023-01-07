Half-ton butter sculpture ready for Pennsylvania Farm Show

What to expect at 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show 02:05

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's a Pennsylvania Farm Show staple -- the half-ton butter sculpture.

And CBS3 got a look at it Thursday morning.

It's carved from 1,000 pounds of butter and reflects this year's theme "Rooted in Progress."

The sculpture celebrates the state's 5,200 dairy farmers.

It shows several generations of a dairy farming family, with their farm as a backdrop.

The farm show runs from Jan. 7 through the 14th in Harrisburg.