Dunkin' giving out coffee, breakfast sandwiches to blood donors

Dunkin' offering free coffee and breakfast sandwiches to blood donors 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Dunkin' is teaming up with the American Red Cross to encourage blood donations in our area.

The group was collecting blood in Spring Garden at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center.

Dunkin' is offering 20,000 vouchers for free coffee and breakfast sandwiches to Red Cross blood donors for the entire month.

January is National Blood Donor Month.

Visit RedCross.org to schedule a blood donation appointment.