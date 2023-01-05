ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

No. 17 TCU, No. 25 Iowa State set for early Big 12 showdown

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTEk5_0k4igVU300

No. 17 TCU will look to extend its winning streak to 12 games when it hosts No. 25 Iowa State in Big 12 play Saturday at Fort Worth, Texas.

The Horned Frogs (13-1, 2-0) are coming off an 88-87 win at No. 19 Baylor on Wednesday, while the Cyclones (11-2, 2-0) extended their winning streak to four with a 63-60 win at Oklahoma on Wednesday.

Chuck O’Bannon Jr.’s jumper from the left corner with four seconds remaining proved to be the difference for TCU, while Xavier Cork blocked Keyonte George’s driving layup as time expired.

The Horned Frogs trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half and by 11 with 14:43 remaining.

TCU, which hasn’t won 12 straight games since opening the 2017-2018 season 12-0, was led by Mike Miles Jr.’s career-high 33 points, the most by a Horned Frogs player since Desmond Bane had 34 against Texas in 2019.

“I found it going in early and stayed aggressive,” Miles said. “Everybody told me to keep shooting, and I knew I had to shoot more if we wanted to get back in the game and win. That’s what we did.”

Eddie Lampkin added 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds, while Damion Baugh chipped in 15 points and seven assists. Emanuel Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Horned Frogs.

“I don’t know where to start as far as which guy made the most clutch play down the stretch,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said.

TCU, which is 13-1 for just the third time in program history and for the first time since the 2017-18 season, is led by Miles’ 19.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

Miller averages 14.1 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds. Baugh is the team’s only other player averaging in double figures at 12.1 points to go with a team-high 5.0 assists.

For Iowa State, Caleb Grill hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 33 seconds left against Oklahoma before Osun Osunniyi’s two free throws secured the victory with five seconds to go. Oklahoma’s Tanner Groves missed an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Grill, who averages 11.5 points per game, scored a game-high 20 that included him going 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

“He starts out the game and he’s got it going, it really spaces out the floor and gives our guys confidence,” Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger said. “It’s a huge weapon for us because you’ve got to pay so much attention to him, it’s hard to switch things and do things because you don’t want to let him have any space.”

Osunniyi, who averages 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds, added 12 points and a game-high-tying eight rebounds. Jaren Holmes, who averages a team-high 13.2 points, finished with 10 points, four assists and two rebounds for the Cyclones.

Though TCU and Iowa State split a pair of meetings last season, with each team winning on the other’s home floor, the Horned Frogs have won eight of the past 10 meetings dating to the 2017-2018 season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

JUST IN: Iowa State rises in AP Poll

Iowa State men’s basketball ended 2022 on a high note and found themselves in the AP Poll to begin 2023. After two more conference victories over the last five days, the Cyclones have moved up even higher. Announced on Monday morning, Iowa State is now ranked 14th in the...
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

RECRUITING: Iowa State to host sought-after 2024 Minnesota point guard

Another of Iowa State’s priority targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle is set to officially visit Ames in the coming weeks. Three-star Iron, Minn. point guard Isaac Asuma is set to take his official visit the weekend of Feb. 4 when Iowa State is slated to host No. 3 Kansas at Hilton Coliseum, sources confirmed to Cyclone Fanatic publisher Chris Williams on Monday.
AMES, IA
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on Iowa State’s 69-67 win over TCU

The No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones beat the No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs, 69-67, on Saturday at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Here are three thoughts on this Big 12 Conference game. This game was the first time the Horned Frogs (13-2, 2-1 in Big 12) and the Cyclones...
FORT WORTH, TX
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Minor injuries in high-speed head-on collision Saturday

An SUV and a pickup truck collided head on Saturday afternoon south of Perry, seriously damaging the vehicles but leaving the occupants with only minor injuries. The collision occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on 240th Street (Iowa Highway 44) near K Avenue (County Road P58). The circumstances of the crash...
PERRY, IA
KCRG.com

Ex-pastor accused of drugging, abusing Iowa girl

STORY COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Iowa church pastor is accused of drugging and sexually abusing a child more than a decade ago. Criminal complaints say 68-year-old Mark Benson abused the girl several times at his home in Cambridge from 2009 to 2012. The victim was between the ages...
CAMBRIDGE, IA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy