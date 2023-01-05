ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Amanda Warren has a hit on her hands with CBS’ ‘East New York’

By Sam Rubin, Hillary Reilly
 4 days ago

Amanda Warren stars in the CBS series “East New York,” which is the number 1 show on Sunday nights.

The show has been a hit right off the bat and Warren is still in shock at how well it’s doing.

She explained to KTLA 5’s Sam Rubin how being on a weekly, one-hour network drama is a lot of work as it takes many hours to film one episode.

“It is no joke, I haven’t worked this hard in quite some time,” revealed the actress. “It is grueling but again it is very satisfying and rewarding.”

Warren said she and the cast have received much praise for the show from East New Yorkers, throughout the city and the country.

“We’re just trying to start a positive conversation and get a conversation going,” she explained.

“East New York” returns on Jan. 8, at 8:30 p.m. on CBS.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Jan. 5, 2023.

