The Indianapolis Colts finished the season on Sunday and that means some players have played their last game in a Colts uniform. After just four wins, 12 losses, one tie, two head coaches, and multiple quarterback changes, the season is finally over for the Indianapolis Colts. After being one of the most underwhelming teams in the NFL, the Colts have arrived at a much-needed offseason. If Indy uses the offseason effectively, the team will make the necessary personnel changes that will have Indianapolis in the playoffs this time next year. Much of the anticipation of the offseason is about possible additions but pieces that leave the team are also a huge factor.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 42 MINUTES AGO