Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
City of Billings considering tree diversity amidst climate change
Trees are critical infrastructure that can help cities withstand the effects of climate change by providing shade, absorbing stormwater and filtering air pollution.
Montana veteran nonprofit says more funding and access to healthcare are crucial
Miguel Gonzalez, the founder of Warrior Wishes Montana, said 60 veterans committed suicide in Montana before veterans day in 2022. He believes increased funding and access to healthcare are crucial.
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Billings animal shelter 'too full' post Covid-19 pandemic
A non-profit organization called Help for Homeless Pets has been serving Billings for over 20 years, but they've never had so many homeless animals as they do right now.
Best Cities For Work In Montana? These Two May Surprise You
People are moving to and from Montana weekly. If we are not seeing job postings looking for employees, we are seeing employees looking for jobs. Is this a struggle throughout the United States? Or is Montana just a hard spot to find work?. According to WalletHub's recent study regarding best...
Why I Gave a Ride to a Billings Transient at 5:30 in the Morning
I did something today that I don't typically do. I pulled into the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings this morning a little after 5 AM and started to circle through our tiny parking lot. Of course, it was full. "No biggie", I thought, "I'll just find a spot to park on Montana Avenue."
Billings antique mall sees record number of sales during the pandemic
“We’ve thrived through the pandemic. I mean we had the five weeks we were down, and other than that we’ve had record sales for the past three years,” said Danny Kramer.
yourbigsky.com
Considering getting your concealed weapons permit? Now is the time
If you’ve been thinking about getting your concealed weapons permit and want to start the new year off making it happen, there is a course being held at the Billings Hotel & Convention Center in Billings Saturday morning from 9am – 12pm. It’s a three-hour course that covers...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Billings, MT
Billings, the largest city in Montana, founded in 1877, welcomes over 2.6 million visitors yearly, with most of them enjoying the free things to do in Billings. One of the city's economic drivers is the tourism industry. The city is also one of the trade and distribution hubs of Montana,...
Montana-made marketplace opens in Billings
The Made in Montana label is as popular as ever, with 2,600 members statewide, including retail stores and makers, 325 Grown in Montana members and 70 Native American Made in Montana members.
Billings groups react to new rule allowing pharmacies to sell abortion pills
Previously, the drug which can be used up to 10 weeks into pregnancy could only be dispensed by mail order pharmacies or by specifically certified doctors or clinics.
Sudden closure of Rise Again Tattoo angers Billings customers
The shop unexpectedly closed its doors last week, just days after Kayla received a $400 dollar gift certificate for more ink.
By air and land: Missing Billings woman found
She is reportedly safe and in contact with family and is no longer considered a missing person by the Yellowstone County sheriff.
KULR8
First responders rescue man stuck in tree in downtown Billings
UPDATE 11:45 PM: First responders have rescued a man who climbed into a tree from a nearby rooftop. The incident was initially reported in downtown Billings around 4 p.m. After nearly 8 hours, our reporter on the scene says first responders were able to get him down from the tree without injury or further incident.
KULR8
Six Montanans Charged in January 6th Riots
BILLINGS, Mont. Two years ago, hundreds of people stormed the U.S. Capitol, injuring law enforcement officers and causing an estimated $1.5 million worth of damage to the capitol building according to the Department of Justice. Six of those people were from Montana and faced several charges in connection with the...
406mtsports.com
'Living in fear' finally pushed Billings' Brooke Berry to leave New Mexico for Montana State
BILLINGS — The first gunshots Brooke Berry says she ever heard in her life sent her and her roommates scurrying back to their apartment, where they fell to the floor hoping to get out of harm’s way. Berry’s life was disrupted — changed, even, she says — just...
Suspect Barricaded in House at 1200 Blk of Burlington in Billings
Around 6:09 PM, Billings Police responded to the 1200 Block of Burlington Ave in Billings for a report of a shooting in the area. On arrival, officers found one person injured and transported them to the hospital. One other person, the suspect in the investigation, is barricaded inside a residence.
yourbigsky.com
BPD asking public to avoid Division St. & 6th Ave
Updated Saturday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00pm: Billings police were able to talk a mentally distraught man down from a tree near Division St. And 6th Ave. North Friday night after closing down part of Grand. “Due to a significant mental health crisis, measures were taken to reduce sources of...
Police trying to coax man off downtown Billings roof
Police are urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Division Street and Sixth Avenue North, and traffic was shut down for a two-block radius around 3:40 p.m.
These Two Troubled Billings Businesses Have Closed Down Forever
Over the holiday break, I've been pretty darn bored. Not having responsibilities for nearly two weeks will do that to a guy. But one thing that caught my attention was a massive Facebook thread (FYI, you need to be a member of "Billings Customer Service Watchdog" in order to see it) about two Billings Businesses that have become well-known for their issues over the years, shutting down FOREVER.
Cat Country 102.9
Billings, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 102.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0