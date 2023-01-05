ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 killed in northeast Kansas highway crash

By Laura McMillan
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qkqn4_0k4ieljD00

SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas.

The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a southbound pickup. The pickup hit the driver’s side of the SUV.

The driver of the SUV, Rodney Sanner, 58, of Sabetha, and his passenger, Robin Sanner, 53, of Sabetha, died at the scene.

The Texas man driving the pickup was not injured.

FOX4 News Kansas City

