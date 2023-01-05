PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – When you think of a cave you normally wouldn’t think it would be a place to go and relax. The owners of Hurricane Hill Botanicals specifically designed this room to take relaxation and salt therapy to the next level. The salt cave is a room within their shop that has pink Himalayan salt all over the floor, lounge chairs, and a TV that can display scenery from any part of the world.

