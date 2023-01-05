ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Crews begin utility work at busy Terre Haute intersection

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may run into some lane restrictions as you drive through Terre Haute this week. Utility crews will be working underground at the intersection of Fruitridge and Poplar. The work will happen during the evening to minimize disruptions. The Terre Haute Street Department does not...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Home destroyed by early morning fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Terre Haute Firefighters got the call at 2:15 a.m. Crews found a home at 18th and Putnam fully engulfed. Initial reports were there may have been people trapped inside. Battalion Chief Scott Dalton told News 10...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
VINCENNES, IN
wamwamfm.com

New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses

The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
WTHI

Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute. Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop. They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTHI

'Suspicious' fire under investigation in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 was at the scene of a fire Sunday morning. It occurred at 2524 4th Avenue in Terre Haute. We know that no one was injured and the structure was vacant with no utilities inside. Firefighters were on the scene for an hour and...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 hurt in Clark Co. crash

Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Terre Haute police bust two suspected catalytic converter theives

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Columbus, Ohio, men are facing charges after a series of catalytic converter thefts on Terre Haute's south side. Police arrested Roger Hicks, 39 and Mark Hicks, 33, last week. According to police, witnesses said the thieves were driving a silver PT Cruiser. While searching...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

New way to relax makes its way to Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – When you think of a cave you normally wouldn’t think it would be a place to go and relax. The owners of Hurricane Hill Botanicals specifically designed this room to take relaxation and salt therapy to the next level. The salt cave is a room within their shop that has pink Himalayan salt all over the floor, lounge chairs, and a TV that can display scenery from any part of the world.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Linton has the cheapest gas in the state

The cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Indiana can be found in the southern part of the state. According to Gasbuddy.com, you can find the cheapest gas in the state in Linton with a couple of stations having gas as low as $2.55. The most expensive gas is in Bloomington north of $3.30 a gallon.
LINTON, IN
WTHI

High-speed car chase in Terre Haute leads to multiple arrests

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department was involved in a high-speed car chase Sunday afternoon. Officers initially attempted a traffic stop for multiple violations when the driver did not stop and kept driving. The chase went through residential areas before it came to a stop near...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month

Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
KNOX COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy