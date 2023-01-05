Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Crews begin utility work at busy Terre Haute intersection
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may run into some lane restrictions as you drive through Terre Haute this week. Utility crews will be working underground at the intersection of Fruitridge and Poplar. The work will happen during the evening to minimize disruptions. The Terre Haute Street Department does not...
WTHI
New restaurant and pub set to open in historic Terre Haute building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new Terre Haute business is inching closer to its opening date. The Terminal hopes to be open for business on January 23. The new pub is located inside the historic "Terminal Arcade" building in downtown Terre Haute. Owners Cheyne and Nikki O'Laughlin also own...
WTHI
Duke Energy will use helicopters to finish Vigo Co. project
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You may notice helicopters flying overhead in Vigo County on Monday. Duke Energy specialty crews will be finishing a project. Duke is removing electric transmission towers from the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area in West Terre Haute. A company spokesperson says the helicopters will maintain...
WTHI
Vigo Co. Sheriff's Office is testing license plate cameras - here's what they will be used for
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is testing out some new technology in the county. Several license plate readers have been installed throughout the county. The sheriff's office is doing a trial to see if the cameras would be useful in keeping the community safe. The...
WTHI
Home destroyed by early morning fire
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A home was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning. Terre Haute Firefighters got the call at 2:15 a.m. Crews found a home at 18th and Putnam fully engulfed. Initial reports were there may have been people trapped inside. Battalion Chief Scott Dalton told News 10...
WTHI
Vincennes house fire sends three people to the hospital
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people escaped a house fire Sunday in Knox County. It happened on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents were out of the house when first responders arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
wamwamfm.com
New Program For Horse Buggy Licenses
The Daviess County Commissioners will be implementing a new program this year for buggy licenses. Commissioner Nathan Gabhart says they will switch to a year-long “boat type” license in 2023…. The new program takes effect this year. We will have more with Commissioner Gabhart coming up this weekend...
WTHI
"The safety aspect of it is huge." Vermillion County's 3rd highway district upgrading safety features on county roads
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - District 3 of Vermillion County will soon see some upgrades to a few of its roads. County officials say they hope to make the roads smoother and safer. With the turn of the new year is come a turning of the page when it comes...
WTHI
Terre Haute man charged following Sunday chase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in jail after a Sunday afternoon car chase in Terre Haute. Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department were trying to make a traffic stop. They say the driver, Hud Judy, did not stop. Judy allegedly led police on a chase through...
WTHI
The Salvation Army of Vigo County needs your help reaching its donation goal
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Salvation Army of Vigo County has not reached its annual donation goal, but you can still help. The Salvation Army Captain tells News 10 the goal was to collect $125,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign. Right now, only $114,000 has been raised. You can...
WTHI
'Suspicious' fire under investigation in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 was at the scene of a fire Sunday morning. It occurred at 2524 4th Avenue in Terre Haute. We know that no one was injured and the structure was vacant with no utilities inside. Firefighters were on the scene for an hour and...
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
WTHI
Terre Haute police bust two suspected catalytic converter theives
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Columbus, Ohio, men are facing charges after a series of catalytic converter thefts on Terre Haute's south side. Police arrested Roger Hicks, 39 and Mark Hicks, 33, last week. According to police, witnesses said the thieves were driving a silver PT Cruiser. While searching...
WTHI
New restaurant set to open in about a month on Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant in Terre Haute is just about a month away from opening its doors. Metro Diner will open a new location on Terre Haute's southside, in front of the Haute City Center mall. It will be in the former Ruby Tuesday building. A...
MyWabashValley.com
New way to relax makes its way to Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – When you think of a cave you normally wouldn’t think it would be a place to go and relax. The owners of Hurricane Hill Botanicals specifically designed this room to take relaxation and salt therapy to the next level. The salt cave is a room within their shop that has pink Himalayan salt all over the floor, lounge chairs, and a TV that can display scenery from any part of the world.
vincennespbs.org
Linton has the cheapest gas in the state
The cheapest and most expensive gasoline in Indiana can be found in the southern part of the state. According to Gasbuddy.com, you can find the cheapest gas in the state in Linton with a couple of stations having gas as low as $2.55. The most expensive gas is in Bloomington north of $3.30 a gallon.
WTHI
The Queen of Terre Haute Casino is delayed until approval from the Department of Homeland Security
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Before Churchill Downs can take the next steps in building the casino, it needs approval from the Department of Homeland Security. Much has already been done at the site of the Queen of Terre Haute Casino. Crews can't erect steel until the casino gets approval...
WTHI
High-speed car chase in Terre Haute leads to multiple arrests
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Police Department was involved in a high-speed car chase Sunday afternoon. Officers initially attempted a traffic stop for multiple violations when the driver did not stop and kept driving. The chase went through residential areas before it came to a stop near...
Three in custody after a Terre Haute pursuit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A vehicle pursuit that began in Terre Haute led to the arrest of three suspects. Terre Haute Police officers attempted to stop a vehicle for multiple violations. The car did not stop and fled from officers. The chase continued to the Wabashiki trail area in West Terre Haute where the […]
vincennespbs.org
Farmland in Knox County up for auction at the end of the month
Farmland in Knox County is expected to go up for sale soon. Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. are set to hold an auction for 1000 acres of farmland between Bruceville and Wheatland. The land includes grain storage for around 70,000 bushels. Officials say the land will be offered in...
Comments / 0