Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County's Edwards, Powell explain complete process of amending a will
Greensville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards asked the Emporia Rotary Club members to raise their hands if they had a will. Approximately half shot their hands into the air. The members not raising a hand received valuable information that will likely push them in the direction of properly preparing a will for the benefit of their loved ones.
Why developers are putting this Scott’s Addition apartment project on hold
In a rare occurrence for one of Richmond's hottest neighborhoods, a developer is pumping the brakes on a new apartment project in Scott’s Addition.
Mayor Stoney ‘adamantly’ opposes proposals to block another Richmond casino vote
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent a letter to eight state lawmakers who represent the area to reiterate his opposition to any effort to block the City from holding another vote on a casino resort.
Richmond Public Schools superintendent proposes longer elementary school years to improve student academic performances
If the board approves an extended school year, some elementary schools will have 200 school days instead of 180 school days
Chesterfield neighborhood fed up with ‘slumlord’ after repeated code violations
Two weeks after a fire destroyed a Chesterfield rental home, neighbors are pointing the finger at a so-called 'slumlord' that has repeatedly violated county codes.
Want to become a teacher? Sign up for Henrico Schools’ January licensure information session
Do you have a bachelor's degree and are interested in teaching? Henrico County Public Schools is hosting an information session this month on how you can become a licensed Virginia teacher.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Fire ant quarantine zone expanded in five Va. counties
RICHMOND—Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties have joined the list of localities covered under the Virginia Imported Fire Ant Quarantine. With the five counties added in December, the quarantine zone now stretches across 12 Virginia counties and 11 cities. The expansion is based on the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ imported fire ant surveys, which indicate the pests have established a presence in affected counties.
PLANetizen
How High Costs Derailed Richmond’s Speed Limit Change
When the Richmond, Virginia city council voted to lower its default speed limit to 20 miles per hour in an effort to reduce the risk of death or severe injury in crashes involving pedestrians, they were told that the change would cost $5.2 million. As Wyatt Gordon explains in Greater...
Early voting starts today for the February special election between Benjamin and McClellan
Early voting starts today for the 4th congressional district special election to fill the late Representative Donald McEachin's seat.
Her Richmond mansion 'Tiara' sold for millions, she died the next day
The 8,300-square-foot “Tiara” mansion at 5511 Cary Street Road in Richmond sold on Dec. 15 for $2.4 million.
Trial begins for Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Virginia
NORFOLK, Virginia — A U.S. Army lieutenant who was pepper sprayed, struck and handcuffed by police in rural Virginia, but never arrested, will argue to a jury that he was assaulted and falsely imprisoned and that his vehicle was illegally searched. Video of the 2020 traffic stop got millions...
Got a Keurig? Submit your claim in the $10 million K-Cup settlement
If you've been making your coffee at home using a Keurig machine, you may be owed some money.
Colonial Heights elementary school employee arrested in connection to ‘internet crimes against children’
According to a Facebook post from the school district, Richard Whitley, a computer support paraprofessional at North Elementary School on Dale Avenue, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9 and is a person of interest in connection to internet crimes against children.
Youngkin’s parole board chair calls for ‘over-the-top’ transparency
A former Southwest Virginia judge appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to lead the Virginia Parole Board released a detailed report this month calling for a major overhaul of a state body he said has suffered from a lack of resources and too much secrecy. In a 28-page report to the governor, Parole Board Chairman Chadwick […] The post Youngkin’s parole board chair calls for ‘over-the-top’ transparency appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Kenbridge Police chief resigns amid investigation into murder of 17-year-old
According to the Kenbridge Police Department, Police Chief Ben Barnes has resigned and Lieutenant Christopher Wallace has taken over as acting chief. The change in leadership took place on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Operation Ceasefire to begin in Hopewell: 'Our city is in a crisis'
Del. Carrie Coyner (R-Chesterfield) was invited to speak to Hopewell City Council on Thursday night about Operation Ceasefire.
WRAL
Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
WRAL
Room to grow: Henderson supports the growth of local food distribution and manufacturing companies
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. As a furloughed Eastern Airlines Pilot, Mike Williams relocated to Henderson, NC, in 1976. The same year, he purchased a faltering distribution company, rebranding it as MR Williams Distributors. At first, the company was focused on supplying country stores in the area but Williams sought to scale the company and compete with larger wholesalers. This required the company to expand inventory and increase warehouse space to support the demands of new clients. "Our company started with a 25,000-square-foot low-ceiling warehouse and now we have a 250,000-square-foot facility that is very modern. And we are making room for future expansions," said Williams. "We are one of the few family businesses who have expanded and eventually worked our way up to compete with the larger wholesalers," he continued.
Surviving homelessness in Richmond, VA Living in public places.
Homeless person sleeping in publicPhoto byJohn Moeses BauanonUnsplash. Virginia- The average rent in Richmond is between $1,305 and $1,672, according to rent.com , coupled with a high unemployment rate is causing the city to see an ever-increasing number of unhoused persons.
Comments / 0