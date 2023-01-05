ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County's Edwards, Powell explain complete process of amending a will

Greensville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards asked the Emporia Rotary Club members to raise their hands if they had a will. Approximately half shot their hands into the air. The members not raising a hand received valuable information that will likely push them in the direction of properly preparing a will for the benefit of their loved ones.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Fire ant quarantine zone expanded in five Va. counties

RICHMOND—Charlotte, Dinwiddie, Halifax, Lunenburg and Sussex counties have joined the list of localities covered under the Virginia Imported Fire Ant Quarantine. With the five counties added in December, the quarantine zone now stretches across 12 Virginia counties and 11 cities. The expansion is based on the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ imported fire ant surveys, which indicate the pests have established a presence in affected counties.
VIRGINIA STATE
PLANetizen

How High Costs Derailed Richmond’s Speed Limit Change

When the Richmond, Virginia city council voted to lower its default speed limit to 20 miles per hour in an effort to reduce the risk of death or severe injury in crashes involving pedestrians, they were told that the change would cost $5.2 million. As Wyatt Gordon explains in Greater...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin’s parole board chair calls for ‘over-the-top’ transparency

A former Southwest Virginia judge appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to lead the Virginia Parole Board released a detailed report this month calling for a major overhaul of a state body he said has suffered from a lack of resources and too much secrecy. In a 28-page report to the governor, Parole Board Chairman Chadwick […] The post Youngkin’s parole board chair calls for ‘over-the-top’ transparency appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL

Family-owned Henderson businesses with a national presence are committed to community

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When most people think about Henderson, NC, the first things that come to mind are its great location, picturesque landscape, and a plethora of outdoor activities. While Henderson is known for its recreational lake assets and small-town charm, it has also proven to be a time-tested location where local businesses have been able to find national success. While some businesses are just discovering Henderson with its small-town atmosphere and convenient proximity to I-85 and major cities like Raleigh, many businesses have been calling Henderson home for generations such as Alumadock and Hoyle’s Tire and Axle. These businesses, both with national distribution, use their impact to give back to the community that helped them succeed.
HENDERSON, NC
WRAL

Room to grow: Henderson supports the growth of local food distribution and manufacturing companies

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. As a furloughed Eastern Airlines Pilot, Mike Williams relocated to Henderson, NC, in 1976. The same year, he purchased a faltering distribution company, rebranding it as MR Williams Distributors. At first, the company was focused on supplying country stores in the area but Williams sought to scale the company and compete with larger wholesalers. This required the company to expand inventory and increase warehouse space to support the demands of new clients. "Our company started with a 25,000-square-foot low-ceiling warehouse and now we have a 250,000-square-foot facility that is very modern. And we are making room for future expansions," said Williams. "We are one of the few family businesses who have expanded and eventually worked our way up to compete with the larger wholesalers," he continued.
HENDERSON, NC

