The governor's race just came into sharper focus. See who's in, who's out.
The field for the Louisiana governor’s race came into much sharper focus Monday, with one of the best-known would-be Republican candidates announcing his entry and another announcing he plans to stay put. Treasurer John Schroder, a Covington Republican, told supporters Monday he is running for governor. Schroder’s decision came...
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser Opts-Out of Governor’s Race in 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - The 2023 race for Governor continues to take shape as Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser decides to opt-out of and focus on re-election. In a statement released Monday, Nungesser notes that his tenure as Lt. Governor has seen a lot of positive growth for Louisiana, but that he sees a need to stay where he is.
Billy Nungesser to announce he's not running for governor, will seek re-election
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is set to announce he is not running for governor and will instead run for re-election this year, a surprise decision that comes after months of hinting he would run for the state’s top job. Nungesser said in a statement, which was set to be...
Gov. Edwards appoints Livingston and Tangipahoa residents to state boards
On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Appointees from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes include:. Gary M. O’Neal Jr., of Walker, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. O’Neal is market leader of grants for CH Fenstermaker & Associates. He will serve as an engineer.
Gov. Edwards Appoints Kenneth A. “Andy” Brister to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission
Lake Providence resident Kenneth “Andy” Brister participated in his first meeting as a member of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission at its Jan. 5 gathering in Baton Rouge just days after his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Brister, who describes himself as a “lifelong hunter and...
More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says
More than a dozen state agencies failed to submit accounting data to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor over the past two years as required by law. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office issued a report that lists 14 state agencies that did not submit complete quarterly performance indicator information during fiscal year 2022. Eleven failed to submit […] The post More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, But Who Do You Trust?
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
Voting maps proposed by Republican state officials could change who counts as Black in Louisiana
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Here's what it featured:. A push from Republican state officials could specifically dilute the voting power of Black people by changing who counts as Black in voting maps. This would further gut the increasingly fragile Voting Rights Act. Hansi...
Letters: Would St. James Parish voters approve a huge 45% pay raise for the Parish Council?
It has been 25 years since the St. James Parish Council received a pay raise, which is most interesting. It has also been at least 25 years since the parish has adhered to its oath of office and protected the welfare and safety of St. James Parish residents. Given the...
Who are the potential Democrats that will run for governor?
With Senator John Kennedy out of the governor’s race, it’s expected those who are running will make their intentions known by the end of the month. We’ve heard of several Republicans considering the office, but is there a clear frontrunner for Democrats? LaPolitics.com publisher Jeremy Alford said one possibility is a current cabinet member of Governor John Bel Edwards.
Louisiana education leaders consider sweeping changes to address student truancy
Louisiana’s growing problem with student truancy requires state leaders to consider sweeping changes, including stricter rules on student attendance, requiring students to wear badges and yanking the driver's license of those who repeatedly miss school, according to a state task force. The 16-member panel was formed just before educators...
What does Kennedy not running for governor mean for the ballot? Political experts weigh in
Senator John Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will not be running for governor, saying he is better suited in the senate. Some political experts believe he would have be the frontrunner republican candidate had he thrown his name in the hat.
Bob Marshall: We'll never reduce emissions if we won't even talk about it
How can a brilliant work of engineering and science signal a moment of pride and hope for a state, but also include dire warnings and be missing an essential message?. That’s my first reaction to the draft edition of the 2023 Louisiana Coastal Master Plan for a Sustainable Coast, released last week.
Education, roads and bridges likely winners amid $1.5 billion surplus
For the second straight year, higher education, public school teachers and roads and bridges are poised to be the big winners amid booming state revenue. A state panel that does financial forecasts said last month that the state will take in $925 million more than predicted for the current financial year and an extra $608 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1 — about $1.5 billion total.
Governor announces new and returning higher education board members
Michael Adams, left, swears in Lola Dunahoe, left, Julie Stokes, Al Perkins and Elizabeth Pierre for new terms on the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors at its Jan. 4, 2023, meeting in Baton Rouge. (UL System Photo) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a round of new appointees and...
Louisiana Attorney General says in-person visit not required for medical marijuana
The Louisiana attorney general issued an opinion on Friday regarding telemedicine visits for medical marijuana patients. Attorney General Jeff Landry issued an opinion saying that the way he interprets state law would not require in-person doctor visits for access to medical marijuana. This comes after the Medical Marijuana Commission met...
Stephanie Grace: New year, new worries about insurance in Louisiana
Just before the calendar flipped to 2023 last week, I joined a club that I didn't really want to join. I became a customer of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co., the state-run insurer of last resort. At least I’ve got company. By late last year, the Citizens rolls had swelled...
In the marsh's muck at a river diversion, Louisiana’s past and future collide
The willow trees and cutgrass emerging from the muck in this swampy stretch of St. Charles Parish west of the Mississippi River are in some ways Louisiana’s past brought back to life. They could also be its future. “Imagine what we could do when we start really targeting this...
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
