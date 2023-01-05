ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

The governor's race just came into sharper focus. See who's in, who's out.

The field for the Louisiana governor’s race came into much sharper focus Monday, with one of the best-known would-be Republican candidates announcing his entry and another announcing he plans to stay put. Treasurer John Schroder, a Covington Republican, told supporters Monday he is running for governor. Schroder’s decision came...
Gov. Edwards appoints Livingston and Tangipahoa residents to state boards

On Jan. 6, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions. Appointees from Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes include:. Gary M. O’Neal Jr., of Walker, was appointed to the Amite River Basin Drainage and Water Conservation District. O’Neal is market leader of grants for CH Fenstermaker & Associates. He will serve as an engineer.
More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says

More than a dozen state agencies failed to submit accounting data to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor over the past two years as required by law. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office issued a report that lists 14 state agencies that did not submit complete quarterly performance indicator information during fiscal year 2022. Eleven failed to submit […] The post More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Who are the potential Democrats that will run for governor?

With Senator John Kennedy out of the governor’s race, it’s expected those who are running will make their intentions known by the end of the month. We’ve heard of several Republicans considering the office, but is there a clear frontrunner for Democrats? LaPolitics.com publisher Jeremy Alford said one possibility is a current cabinet member of Governor John Bel Edwards.
Education, roads and bridges likely winners amid $1.5 billion surplus

For the second straight year, higher education, public school teachers and roads and bridges are poised to be the big winners amid booming state revenue. A state panel that does financial forecasts said last month that the state will take in $925 million more than predicted for the current financial year and an extra $608 million for the fiscal year that begins July 1 — about $1.5 billion total.
Governor announces new and returning higher education board members

Michael Adams, left, swears in Lola Dunahoe, left, Julie Stokes, Al Perkins and Elizabeth Pierre for new terms on the University of Louisiana System Board of Supervisors at its Jan. 4, 2023, meeting in Baton Rouge. (UL System Photo) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a round of new appointees and...
Stephanie Grace: New year, new worries about insurance in Louisiana

Just before the calendar flipped to 2023 last week, I joined a club that I didn't really want to join. I became a customer of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co., the state-run insurer of last resort. At least I’ve got company. By late last year, the Citizens rolls had swelled...
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
FARMERVILLE, LA

