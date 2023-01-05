Read full article on original website
Northampton County executive: 'Stay tuned' to debate over employee health center
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted last week against supporting a health center for county employees, but that vote did not kill the idea. The vote, an override of a veto, meant Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure cannot allocate money to the proposal. Council controls spending, and as McClure pointed out, the contract for a center and a lease for space would go before council anyway.
Efforts to close Wernersville Community Corrections Center continue
South Heidelberg Township zoning board ask for appeal opportunity with state high court, following commonwealth court ruling. Weeks after the Commonwealth Court ruled in favor of the state, township officials are looking to continue the fight to close the center. They say it continues to be a danger to the community.
Easton Historic District Commission advances apartment building
EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Historic District Commission on Monday night granted conceptual approval for a proposed six-story apartment building. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St., and is somewhat unique. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building at 527-529 Northampton St., owned by the same company.
Watro announces office locations in Mahanoy City, Hazleton
Newly sworn-in state Rep. Dane Watro, R-116, Kline Twp., has announced two district office locations. His Mahanoy City office is at 1 W. Centre St., while his Hazleton office is at 145 E. Broad St., Suite 1. In a news release, the lawmaker said offices can assist constituents with issues,...
Former Easton Councilman announces candidacy for Northampton County Council
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Former Easton City Councilman and Hanover Township Supervisor Jeff Warren announced his candidacy for the Northampton County Council District 3 seat during this year’s election cycle. The District 3 seat is composed of Bethlehem Township, Hanover Township, Lower Nazareth Township, Borough of Nazareth, East Allen...
Police: Group robbed elderly women in stores across NJ, Pa.
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - A string of robberies across towns in Pennsylvania and New Jersey targeting elderly women has Pennsylvania State Police issuing a warning. According to authorities, it's been happening since May 2022. State Police in the Poconos say a 92-year-old woman was robbed in broad daylight by three...
Pa. company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
School district in Schuylkill forms police department
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - A Schuylkill County school district has hired two full-time police officers. Mahanoy Area School District has formed the MASD Police Department. It's the first school district to start its own police department in Schuylkill County. The officers have full authority to arrest and file charges for...
Bethlehem churches delaying vote to merge, sell properties
BETHLEHEM, PA. - Three Bethlehem churches have delayed a vote that had been planned for Sunday on whether to merge congregations and sell their properties. A statement from Saint Peter's, Saint John's Windish and Light of Christ churches said there are more issues to consider before making a decision. Lehigh...
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - Shapiro taps former Reading School District Superintendent to be next Pa. Education Secretary
There are more developments with the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. Tom Rader will have the latest. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro tapped former Reading School District Superintendent Khalid Mumin to be his education secretary. Details at 5:30.
LANTA announces route changes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Some public bus routes are changing in the Lehigh Valley. The Lehigh and Northampton Transportation Authority (LANTA) announced several changes, effective Monday, Jan. 16. One of the goals is to provide more options to access jobs in Upper Macungie Township, Whitehall Township and South Bethlehem, LANTA said.
Reading residents to have input on possible 1-way streets
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council will seek community input before it makes a decision to make changes to two city streets. Council tabled a motion Monday night to make Cotton Street a one-way westbound street between South 19th and South Ninth streets, and to make South Street a one-way eastbound street between South Ninth and South 13th streets.
As Frederick's Downtown Market nears completion, future of family's butcher shop at Quakertown Farmers Market remains uncertain
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - Fans of a popular butcher shop at the Quakertown Farmers Market will soon find the same products less than a mile north in downtown Quakertown. Frederick's Downtown Market, offering fresh meats, cheeses and more, is expected to open later this winter at 122 E. Broad St., a few doors down from the Trolley Barn Public Market.
Reading City Council reacts to death of Frank Denbowski
READING, Pa. – Reading City Council took time Monday night to remember Frank Denbowski, who died Saturday at 46 years old. Denbowski held numerous roles with the city over the past 20 years, with his most recent as Mayor Eddie Moran's chief of staff and as interim managing director.
Reading remembers Frank Denbowski
READING, Pa. - Reading Mayor Eddie Moran is remembering his former chief of staff, Frank Denbowski, who died over the weekend. He said the two first met in 2011, and their friendship went beyond politics. "When I got news of Frank's passing, I knew immediately that we lost a great...
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
Hundreds of vendors expected at gun show in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, Pa. - The Morgantown Center in Berks County is hosting a gun show Saturday and Sunday. The PA Gun show will be open from 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Saturday. And, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The two-day trade show is organized by Eagle Shows. Hundreds of...
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Philadelphia, Pa. - The Philadelphia area is home to the seventh-largest metropolitan economic region in the United States, in addition to being classified as an Alpha world city.
Missing Montgomery County woman's family 'begging and pleading' for information leading to her whereabouts, ups reward offer
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - It's been almost a week since a missing Montgomery County woman was last seen. Officials said Friday they are "very concerned" about her welfare. Family had been offering $10,000 for any information on her return. Now, they're upping that reward money. Jennifer Brown's family is now...
Financial tips for the new year
As we start the new year, financial experts say this is a great time to evaluate and set some financial goals for yourself and your family. But where do you start and what should you focus on?. 69 News reporter Nancy Werteen sat down with Julie Knight, a financial advisor...
