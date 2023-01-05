INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana has had a warmer-than-average start to the new year. We are approaching the average coldest time of the year for Indianapolis. The coldest average high temperature of 36 — rounded to the nearest whole number — stretches from Jan. 4-27. Average temperature, which takes into account both the average high and average low, is the coldest from Jan. 18-21 at 28 degrees.

