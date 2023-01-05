ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

themarketperiodical.com

APE coin price analysis: APE coin price forms a strong continuation pattern.

Following the erratic movements in the global cryptocurrency markets, the price of the APE coin is circling close to the supply zone on a regular basis. On a daily time period, the price of the coin is forming a symmetrical triangular pattern. The price of the APE/BTC pair is currently...
thecoinrise.com

Bitcoin price analysis for 9 January 2023

Bitcoin price analysis for 9 January 2023, Bitcoin, the first largest cryptocurrency based on market cap, is in a downtrend since November 2021. You can read more about Bitcoin price from CoinCodex. On the first day of this week, it seems that buyers try to control the price based on the weekly Heikin Ashi Candlestick. The weekly MACD is still negative but forms a positive histogram. The weekly RSI fluctuates below 50 but is close to the oversold zone. The price is still under the 50 SMMA line.
coinchapter.com

Flare Token (FLR) Price Dumps 50% Ahead of Distribution – What Happened?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Flare token (FLR) stood at $0.24 on Jan 9 after plunging nearly 50% in 48 hours on the Bitrue exchange, ahead of the listing on MEXC exchange and the token distribution event at 23:59 UTC on Jan 9. Notably, Bitrue was the first exchange to enable...
astaga.com

Litecoin (LTC/USD) to $100 looks probable as a breakout at resistance gets underway

Litecoin is making an attempt to interrupt above $80. The upcoming halving occasion is seen to spice up the worth. A profitable breakout will see patrons eye the subsequent resistance at $100. When you have been eyeing Litecoin (LTC/USD), it’s time to get much more curious, as the newest worth...
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BTC will cross $65,000 in 20…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The year has not been good for Bitcoin. Since the beginning of 2022, the largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization has lost almost 65% of its value.
bitcoinist.com

Why The Dollar Death Cross Is Bullish For Bitcoin

Today, the Dollar Currency Index saw a death cross on the daily timeframe. Bitcoin, as an asset trading against USD, is especially susceptible to strength or weakness in the greenback. But what exactly happens when the dollar death crosses and what has this meant in the past for crypto?. DXY...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crash Warns Of A Huge BTC Reversal

The year 2023 is showing, at least in part, renewed investor sentiment on the Bitcoin market. According to CoinMarketCap, the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies currently stands at $846.4 billion. Only a 1% decrease from yesterday’s $853.9 billion market cap. This surge in market valuation can be attributed to...
cryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Whale Activity Surges as $ETH Is Expected to Outperform in 2023

Whale transactions on the Ethereum ($ETH) network have recently surged to surpass 410 transactions surpassing $1 million earlier this week after dip-buying activity came near a bottom seen on December 16. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum’s whale transactions “have shown nice momentum” after prices surged earlier this week,...
cryptogazette.com

Bitcoin Could See A Rally Soon – How High Can BTC Price Go?

According to the latest reports, Bitcoin could soon see a rally. Check out the latest details about BTC’s price below. At the moment of writing this article, BTC is trading in the green, and the king coin is priced at $16,943. Bitcoin price prediction is released. A popular crypto...
decrypt.co

Ethereum Staking Tokens Rally as Shanghai Upgrade Nears

Ethereum’s upcoming Shanghai upgrade, which lets users unstake their ETH, is likely fueling investors’ interest in liquid staking projects. As the withdrawal date for unstaking Ethereum closes in, tokens powering various liquid staking protocols are enjoying a hefty rally. Lido Finance (LDO) and Rocket Pool (RPL), for example,...
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum retail investors’ sentiment looks bullish, but will it help ETH?

Investors sentiment toward Ethereum improved of late. Key metrics such as the MVRV ratio and long/short difference suggest that there may be some selling pressure on Ethereum in the coming days. Ethereum faced a lot of volatility over the past year, especially after the merge. However, according to Santiment’s recent...
cryptopotato.com

Cardano Up 12% Weekly, Bitcoin Stopped at $17K (Market Watch)

Cardano has been on a roll since the start of the year. Bitcoin initiated another attempt to overcome $17,000 yesterday but was stopped in its tracks as it has been in the past several times. The altcoins have retraced following a few positive days, with Tron, QNT, and LDO losing...
cryptopotato.com

Cardano (ADA) Skyrockets 17%, Bitcoin Breaks $17K After 1 Month: Market Watch

Although all altcoins are well in the green, Cardano and Solana have taken the main stage. After weeks and weeks of failing under $17,000, bitcoin finally initiated an impressive leg up that took it well beyond that line. The alternative coins have also posted notable gains on a daily scale,...
coinchapter.com

Locus Chain rallies nearly 200% out of nowhere – video game revival to thank?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Locus Chain, a Singapore-based public blockchain, saw its token LOCUS rally nearly 200% month-to-date. The bullish uptrend fizzled out in the previous 24 hours, however, as the LOCUS price stood at $0.067 in the New York session opening bell on Jan 9. So why did the...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Turns Green But Decreasing Volumes Might Be Concerning

Ethereum extended its increase above the $1,300 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH tested the $1,350 zone and is currently correcting lower. Ethereum remained in a positive zone and climbed above the $1,300 and $1,320 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple...
cryptogazette.com

Ethereum Rival Solana (SOL) Surged 109%

The crypto market is looking great at the beginning of 2023, and there are all kinds of optimistic predictions about the prices of digital assets. Check out the latest reports about SOL’s prices below. Ethereum rival SOL surges by 109%. Solana (SOL), one of Ethereum’s (ETH) biggest competitors, has...

