Matt Gaetz says he'll resign from Congress if the Democratic Party changes tack and elects a moderate Republican for speaker
Gaetz said on Fox News he's certain that all House Democrats would vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries "every single time," not a Republican.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
KEYT
13 killed in Peru clashes amid new anti-government protests
LIMA, Peru (AP) — At least 13 people died Monday in southeast Peru as protests seeking immediate elections resume in neglected rural areas of the country still loyal to ousted President Pedro Castillo. Peru’s top human rights agency called for an immediate investigation into the deaths, 12 of which took place amid clashes between security forces and protesters attempting to seize control of an airport in the city of Juliaca. It was the highest death toll since the unrest began in early December following Castillo’s removal and arrest following a widely condemned attempt to dissolve Congress and head off his own impeachment.
KEYT
Migrant repatriations continue as Florida steps up patrols
KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard repatriated 273 migrants to Matanzas, Cuba, over the weekend following interdictions off the Florida Keys. Since August more than 4,400 migrants from Cuba and Haiti have made their way by boat to the state. And over New Year’s weekend, more than 700 mostly Cuban migrants arrived in the Florida Keys. That led Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday to mobilize the Florida National Guard. Lt. Col. Miranda Gahn says they’re preparing to activate personnel to assist South Florida law enforcement agencies. The governor says he’ll deploy airplanes, helicopter and marine patrols to the area “to support water interdictions and ensure the safety of migrants.”
KEYT
Georgia grand jury investigating Trump and 2020 election aftermath completes its work
The Atlanta-area special grand jury investigating whether former President Donald Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to overturn the 2020 election has completed its work, according to a new court filing. “Given the special purpose grand jury’s delivery of its final report, the undersigned’s recommendation, and...
KEYT
Biden confronts a major political liability as he seeks assistance on immigration
President Joe Biden rode high into the new year: His political party had far exceeded expectations in the midterm elections following a string of legislative victories, inflation appeared to finally be moderating, and the first days of 2023 exposed what the president himself called “embarrassing” drama and infighting within the ranks of the Republican Party.
KEYT
Pentagon prepares for series of GOP-led investigations
Pentagon officials have held multiple high-level meetings in recent months in preparation for a barrage of Republican-led House investigations into issues varying from the US withdrawal from Afghanistan to what conservative lawmakers have deemed “woke” military policies, according to a senior defense official. House Republicans have long signaled...
KEYT
Watchdog group asks FEC to investigate embattled New York Rep. George Santos’ campaign finances
A campaign watchdog group is filing a complaint Monday with the Federal Election Commission, accusing newly sworn-in Rep. George Santos of illegally using campaign funds to pay personal expenses and of concealing the source of more than $700,000 that the New York Republican plowed into his election bid. The Campaign...
KEYT
Outgoing Sen. Sasse knows Trump criticism shapes his legacy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s outgoing U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse left office Sunday to become the University of Florida’s new president and said he knows he may be remembered more for his criticisms of former President Donald Trump than for the policies he supported. Sasse was a prominent Trump critic who joined with a handful of other Republicans to vote to convict the former president at his second impeachment trial. Those criticisms led to Sasse being sharply criticized by his own political party in Nebraska even though he voted with Trump 85% of the time. Sasse acknowledged in an interview with the Omaha World-Herald that his complicated relationship with Trump will shape his legacy.
KEYT
Trial begins for Virginia police officers being sued by Army officer over traffic stop
A federal trial began Monday for a US Army officer suing two Virginia police officers after they pointed guns at him, pepper sprayed him and pushed him to the ground in 2020 during a traffic stop. A jury began hearing the case involving 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario, who is Black...
KEYT
Georgia grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election
ATLANTA (AP) — The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work, bringing the case closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others.
KEYT
Bernard Kalb, longtime foreign affairs newsman, dies at 100
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — A longtime foreign affairs journalist in both print and television, Bernard Kalb, has died. He was 100 years old. His younger brother, journalist Marvin Kalb, says Bernard Kalb died Sunday at his Washington-area home after suffering a fall. Bernard Kalb worked for The New York Times, CBS, NBC and CNN during his long career. He spent two years at the State Department as a spokesman during the Reagan administration. But he quit in 1986 to protest a U.S. government disinformation campaign against Libya. In later years, Kalb served as founding anchor and panelist for the CNN media analysis show “Reliable Sources.”
KEYT
First on CNN: Biden administration prepares more measures to curb border crossings, keep migrants from journeying to the US
The Biden administration will roll out additional measures during Tuesday’s North American Leaders’ Summit in a desperate bid to keep migrants from journeying to the US southern border. The latest slate of efforts come at a time of unprecedented movement in the Western Hemisphere and are designed to...
KEYT
Republicans challenge New Mexico redistricting after loss
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court is considering a legal challenge to a congressional map that divvies up a politically conservative region of the state. The court heard oral arguments Monday as the Republican Party accuses Democratic lawmakers of flouting constitutional guarantees by splitting the southeastern corner of the state into three districts “for raw political gain.” The case holds important implications for the majority-Hispanic 2nd Congressional District where Democrat Gabe Vasquez in November ousted incumbent U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell. In related litigation, the U.S. Supreme Court is still considering a challenge that would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked in making rules for congressional and presidential elections.
