Binghamton Pond Festival Is Back After Two Year Absence
I'm so excited that it's back and that I will be a part of it again this year. It's the 2023 Binghamton Pond Festival at the Chenango Valley Sate Park. This was created to provide a fun family event in our area but it has become more then that...much more.
Four Upstate New York Airbnb Barn Experiences
What do you think of when the topic of barns comes up? Some may think farms, the countryside, a thing of the past, or maybe great memories from the past. I grew up in the country but didn't live on a property with a barn. Although, my paternal grandparents had two barns on their property, and my siblings and cousins loved roaming through them wherever we came to visit.
How To Help Bring Ames Department Stores Back to Binghamton
It’s official – the much loved and very missed Ames department stores are coming back and now; you have an opportunity to help Binghamton get its own store. On December 12, 2022, we shared with you that we stumbled on a website that vaguely indicated that Ames department stores might be revived although, at that time there was very little to go on and we couldn’t say for certain.
Free Vaccines for Dogs and Cats at Broome County Humane Society
AWWW! Look at the cute puppy. If you haven't heard the exciting news (at least for the Taylor family), Traci has been a proud pet owner since November. They have a Goldendoodle puppy named Harper and they absolutely love the newest addition to their crew. Harper is probably too young...
25 New Year’s Resolutions for Binghamton, New York
Binghamton, New York is a great place to live, but it certainly isn't perfect. So here's 25 New Year's Resolutions for Binghamton in 2023. I've been in Binghamton for about six months now, and for the most part it's been fantastic. But, there are definitely a few things I'd like to see change in the area.
Nominate a Special Southern Tier Teacher To Win Harlem Globetrotters Tickets for Their Class!
For more than 90 years, the Harlem Globetrotters have been entertaining the young and old with their humor and top-notch basketball skills and now, this iconic team is bringing their show to Binghamton. The Harlem Globetrotters will take the court at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Downtown Binghamton on...
Do You Remember What This Binghamton Car Wash Used To Be?
You've heard the saying "out with the old and in with the new." With the new year here, I found myself having that very discussion recently about all the changes that are being made in the Southern Tier. How the Oakdale Mall is now the Oakdale Commons. There is a...
Several Gunshots Reportedly Fired in Binghamton Neighborhood
Binghamton police are investigating gunfire that was heard in a residential neighborhood on the city's North Side. People on the east end of Doubleday Street reported hearing several shots around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Binghamton police detective Captain Cory Minor said there had been no indication that anyone was injured. Binghamton...
Traffic to Be Detoured for Removal of IBM Country Club Walkway
A busy route between Endwell and Johnson City will be closed to traffic for a short time to allow demolition crews to take down an IBM Country Club pedestrian bridge. The walkway over Watson Boulevard in the town of Union was used by people to safely cross the street between the main country club complex and athletic facilities next to the Route 17 expressway.
Investigators: Owego Man Used Table Leg to Kill His Mother
A Tioga County man has been charged with murder after his mother's body was discovered in her Town of Owego home. Authorities say 33-year-old James Kvassay was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon at his mother's residence at 2230 Day Hollow Road. Sheriff's deputies and state troopers were sent to the...
Binghamton Police Officer on Desk Duty During Investigation
A police officer being investigated for his actions during a New Year's Day arrest in downtown Binghamton has been assigned to desk duty. A 24-year-old man filed a complaint on Monday with the city police department regarding the officer's actions. Video clips posted online appear to show an officer kneeling...
Broome County Sheriff’s Looking for Endicott Man Wanted on Robbery
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from Broome County residents in their search for an Endicott man who is wanted on an outstanding warrant for robbery. According to Broome County Sheriff's Office, Phelan J. Nguyen was last known to frequent the Oak Hill Avenue area of the...
