DSME Uses Collaborative Robots for Productivity in Shipbuilding
Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) is using a novel solution to address the continuing shortage of workers and skilled trades for the shipbuilding industry. The shipyard announced that it has begun deploying a type of automated welding system based on cobot (collaborative robot) technology. The South Korean shipbuilding industry has been looking to new forms of technology to improve its productivity and help address its shortage of workers.
Altera Emerges from Bankruptcy with Long-Term FPSO Charter
Altera Infrastructure emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a dramatically reshaped balance sheet and a new focus on growth including a major FPSO deal to drive the company’s future earnings. The operator of floating product and storage units, offshore support vessels, and shuttle tankers reports it emerged from the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas on January 9 into a stronger oil and gas market five months after it filed a prepackaged bankruptcy with the support of its investors.
Frontline Abandons Euronav Merger
Frontline, the tanker company backed by Norwegian shipowner John Fredriksen, has unexpectedly backed down from a fight over a merger with tanker giant Euronav. The decision defies industry expectations of a drawn-out contest, and it brings closure for investors who have watched the disputed M&A deal from the sidelines. The...
Design for Larger Gas Carriers Using B-Type Tanks
With demand high for new LNG gas carriers and long waits anticipated for construction, Singapore-based LNG Easy which is focused on innovations for the market has a concept for a larger and more economical vessel that it believes would provide new advantages for LNG exports. The concept is to focus on larger vessels using new tank designs that are more advantageous for shipping.
Boxship Takes on Severe List at Mundra Port, Dumping Cargo Overboard
On Saturday, a container feeder listed hard over at a pier at Mundra International Container Terminal, dropping a substantial quantity of cargo over the side. During cargo operations, the vessel Sea Xpress listed hard over to port, dumping about 20 containers into the water. Photos from the scene suggest that...
South Australia Catalogues its Shipwrecks
South Australia's government has released a survey of historical shipwrecks along the region's west coast, some of which date back to the 16th century. The survey reveals that a total of 126 vessels are known to have been lost in the region’s inland and coastal waters, accounting for the loss of at least 28 lives and about 11,500 tonnes of cargo.
