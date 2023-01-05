ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Lease

Chick-fil-A Investigates Suspicious Activity on Customer Accounts, Enhances Security Measures

In light of the recent suspicious activity on some of its customer's Chick-fil-A One accounts, the food chain has reassured its customers that it is taking the necessary steps to ensure the security of their accounts. Fox 4 says that in addition to advising its customers to update their passwords to something "new and unique," Chick-fil-A has also implemented additional security measures to protect the affected accounts.
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
Minha D.

Walmart Warning: Customers Urged to Check Payment Cards for Fraud

In December, skimming machines were discovered in two Walmart stores near Salem, North Carolina. These hacking devices were used to steal financial information from victims' payment cards throughout the month. Many of the victims were EBT card holders or received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It is possible that the fraudulent activity may also be occurring in other Walmart stores.
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she was asked to tip airport worker for checking her bag

A woman has sparked a debate about tipping culture in the US after claiming that she was asked to pay an airport employee who checked her luggage.In a video posted to TikTok, Addysen Drake shared her stance on tipping culture and why she felt like it has “gotten out of hand.”“Tell me why when I get to the airport, after paying $400 for a flight, and I’m going to pay for my $35 checked bag, the guy says to me: ‘OK, you have to pay in credit card, but you can tip in cash,’” she explained.After noting how shocked...
Larry Lease

Elderly Walmart Employee Receives $108,000 Check for Acts of Kindness, Thanks to TikTok User and Generous Donors

Butch Marion, an 82-year-old Walmart worker, has officially retired after a Maryland man raised money for him via TikTok.Photo bySolen FeyissaonUnsplash. On Wednesday, Butch Marion experienced the beginning of a new chapter in his life. "I feel like a new man," Marion told FOX 4 on that day. And with good reason: he had just received a check for $108,000 as a result of the kindness he had shown and a stroke of good luck.
CUMBERLAND, MD
CNN

A Wall Street Journal reporter was handcuffed by police while standing outside a Chase Bank. The newspaper is demanding answers

The Wall Street Journal is demanding answers from the Phoenix Police Department after an officer detained and handcuffed one of its reporters outside a Chase Bank — an incident that press freedom advocates say raises First Amendment concerns and mirrors a larger, growing hostility from local law enforcement toward journalists across the country.
PHOENIX, AZ
Bossip

Ayo TeKKKnology: Black Man Falsely Arrested For Theft Of $10,000 Of Louis Vuitton And Chanel Bags Based On Janky Facial Recognition Software

Advancements in technology are a gift and a curse. We all take full advantage of the things that science and engineering have made possible for us in the 21st century. However, there is a downside to those advancements that have been well documented in the context of social media, child safety, and financial security. However, what seems less talked about is the effect of technology on criminal justice and policing. Sure, there have been movies like Minority Report and Robocop that make the case about the dangers of computers doing a job that lacks human discernment but it’s certainly a topic that needs to be discussed more in the public square. BOSSIP reported on the issues with “iPolicing” in a 2019 article.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy