Lynchburg, VA

WDBJ7.com

Here @ Home spotlights importance of learning how to swim

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the deaths last week at Smith Mountain Lake, Here @ Home welcomed Paige Hickey, the Aquatics Supervisor at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Splash Valley, to talk about the importance of knowing how to prevent drowning and keeping kids safe around the water. Hickey explains...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward

ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police Department to offer six-week youth training program

Danville, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is offering a Reimagining Juvenile Justice training from Feb. 1 to March 8. According to organizers, the six-week program will occur every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. They say the program is a free hands-on learning experience for anyone in the community who works with […]
DANVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department

There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WSLS

Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared

All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Sweet Briar College president to step down after 23-24 school year

SWEET BRIAR, Va. (WDBJ) - Meredith Jung-En Woo, the 13th president of Sweet Briar College, will step down after the 2023-24 school year, the school announced Monday. Woo led the school for seven years. “Sweet Briar is an important institution with a distinctive mission. Deeply loved and supported by one...
SWEET BRIAR, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Brandon Oaks, a nursing home in Roanoke,...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Watch for carbon monoxide dangers this time of year

BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - During these cold months, people may want to bring in space heaters, grill indoors, or augment their home heat.. especially if they’re facing financial difficulties paying high heating bills. However, there are dangers with those heating methods. William Jefferson Powell, Deputy Chief of Botetourt...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four highlights wedding floral options

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you have a wedding coming up? Are floral arrangements still not set up?. Jan Hendrickson with Green Designs LLC in Roanoke stopped by 7@four with some ideas, including starting a vision board, flower choices and how to save money.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off on Jan. 20

ROANOKE, Va. – Friday, Jan. 20, kicks off Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week – a chance to support local businesses while also getting in on some deals. Downtown Roanoke is sharing the prices and menus in advance so you can take some time to plan where you’ll eat.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 144.7. As of 6:23 p.m., the north right shoulder was closed.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
ROANOKE, VA

