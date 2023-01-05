Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg residents prepare for the grand opening of HomeGoods in River Ridge MallCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Major discount retail chain opens another location in VirginiaKristen WaltersLynchburg, VA
Christmas festivities continue in the Roanoke ValleyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home spotlights importance of learning how to swim
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the deaths last week at Smith Mountain Lake, Here @ Home welcomed Paige Hickey, the Aquatics Supervisor at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Splash Valley, to talk about the importance of knowing how to prevent drowning and keeping kids safe around the water. Hickey explains...
WSLS
Contested housing development in Roanoke moves forward
ROANOKE, Va. – A controversial apartment complex went back in front of the Roanoke City Planning Commission on Monday. The proposed development along Orange Avenue would be one of the biggest projects to date. Daniel Cyrus represents TPB Enterprises, the company proposing the housing project. [READ MORE: Largest apartment...
Piney Forest Road closes for emergency sewer repairs in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Piney Forest Road at Franklin Turnpike will be closed for emergency sewer repairs, according to the City of Danville. The city says the repairs will be for the sewer tap at the McDonald’s at 1435 Piney Forest Road. This will result in all southbound lanes closing […]
Danville Police Department to offer six-week youth training program
Danville, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department is offering a Reimagining Juvenile Justice training from Feb. 1 to March 8. According to organizers, the six-week program will occur every Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. They say the program is a free hands-on learning experience for anyone in the community who works with […]
WSET
Roanoke Co. firefighters stress the importance of keeping chimneys clean and inspected
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County firefighters stress the importance of having your chimney cleaned and inspected. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said they were working on a chimney fire call on Friday. According to firefighters, this call was located in the Masons Cove area of the...
Augusta Free Press
No opening date available for Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department
There is no official location or opening date for the Waynesboro-Augusta Health Department at this time. When the 211 W. 12th Street location closed in July, the Central Shenandoah Health District said they hoped to reopen in Spring 2023 after a renovation or relocation of the facility. “CSHD is actively...
WSLS
Crashes in Amherst, Botetourt, Bedford counties cleared
All crashes have been cleared. 1. A multi-vehicle crash on US 29 in Amherst near US 60 has all northbound lanes closed. Traffic is being re-routed. There is no estimate as to when the roads will reopen. Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to use caution because bridges and roads are icy.
WSET
Former Carilion board member and wife donate $1 million to fund cancer services expansion
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Cancer service expansion at Carilion will be given a boost after 1$ million was donated to boost the funds by former board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife Helen. George was on the board between 2003 and 2007 after already serving ten...
WDBJ7.com
Sweet Briar College president to step down after 23-24 school year
SWEET BRIAR, Va. (WDBJ) - Meredith Jung-En Woo, the 13th president of Sweet Briar College, will step down after the 2023-24 school year, the school announced Monday. Woo led the school for seven years. “Sweet Briar is an important institution with a distinctive mission. Deeply loved and supported by one...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke nursing home speaks on staffing shortages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – A house bill being considered in the upcoming legislative session mandates about three hours of staffing for every resident in a nursing facility. If a nursing home fails to comply, it can be fined or suffer administrative sanctions. Brandon Oaks, a nursing home in Roanoke,...
WSLS
Amherst County students remembered after Nelson County incident
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Amherst County is mourning the loss of two students following a tragedy in Nelson County over winter break. Three bodies were found after a vehicle was discovered in the Rockfish River on Dec. 27, according to police. 11-year-old Jasiah Davis and 17-year-old Christopher Doss were...
WDBJ7.com
Danville Police Department receives funds for Real Time Crime Center and other safety upgrades
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department will soon be seeing some upgrades to increase safety for the community. They recently received around $700,000 from the state to install a Real Time Crime Center, a backup dispatch center, and a Ballistic Identification System. The Real Time Crime Center will...
WSLS
Fire Station hotel set to open soon in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One of Downtown Roanoke’s most historic buildings has been undergoing a facelift over the past few years. The old Fire Station No. 1 is just a couple of weeks away from opening to the public. Dale Wilkinson is a partner at Old School Partners, the...
WDBJ7.com
Watch for carbon monoxide dangers this time of year
BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - During these cold months, people may want to bring in space heaters, grill indoors, or augment their home heat.. especially if they’re facing financial difficulties paying high heating bills. However, there are dangers with those heating methods. William Jefferson Powell, Deputy Chief of Botetourt...
WDBJ7.com
7@four highlights wedding floral options
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Do you have a wedding coming up? Are floral arrangements still not set up?. Jan Hendrickson with Green Designs LLC in Roanoke stopped by 7@four with some ideas, including starting a vision board, flower choices and how to save money.
WSLS
Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off on Jan. 20
ROANOKE, Va. – Friday, Jan. 20, kicks off Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week – a chance to support local businesses while also getting in on some deals. Downtown Roanoke is sharing the prices and menus in advance so you can take some time to plan where you’ll eat.
Surprise Snow Hits Area : Delays / Closes Schools, Causes Accidents
A bit of a surprise snow began falling Sunday evening around 6 PM in many areas close to the Blue Ridge and points east. Forecasts called for just a plain old cold rain, but just enough cold air worked in for the rain to change to snow. As temperatures rise...
Blacksburg, Charlottesville Among The “Most Stressed-Out” College Towns
College student stress levels are on the rise, thanks to financial worries, time spent on digital devices, social and academic pressures, job planning, and recent Covid lockdowns and vax mandates, and it’s no different in Blacksburg or Charlottesville. In fact, the mental health of young adults has become a critical issue in the past few […]
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81 in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 144.7. As of 6:23 p.m., the north right shoulder was closed.
WDBJ7.com
Police search for shooter after death in northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are looking for whomever is responsible for the death of a man in Roanoke Sunday. Police were called about 9:40 p.m. January 8, 2023, to the 800 block of 30th Street NW. Officers found an unresponsive man inside a home, with a gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the man dead. His name will be released when family is notified.
Comments / 0