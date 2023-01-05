Read full article on original website
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to jail time, supervised probation on felony attempted robbery charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman who attempted to rob the Freedom gas station on 4th St. NW in Austin on the evening of February 24th, 2022 has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, and time in the sentence to service program in Mower County District Court. 40-year-old Carlena Chavon Thomas was...
KIMT
Nora Springs man pleads not guilty to gun shots and death threats
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of shooting at and threatening another man is pleading not guilty. Robert Dean Fulk, 34 of Nora Springs, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment, and going armed with intent. Court documents state Fulk fired at least...
kchanews.com
Charles City Woman Arrested for Stealing From Her Employer
A Charles City woman has been arrested for stealing over $10,000 from her employer. Charles City Police took 53-year-old Jacqueline Miller into custody Thursday on a charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, after she was accused of taking almost $13,000 from the Subway restaurant in Charles City. According...
KAAL-TV
Austin man arrested for allegedly threatening man at country club with knife, spitting vomit onto police officer
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man was arrested and arraigned in Dodge County after an alleged incident at the Oaks Country Club in Hayfield. According to court documents, a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to the country club Sunday, Jan. 8 after multiple calls claiming a man was threatening another man with a knife.
KIMT
Mason City man pleads guilty to violent burglary
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent burglary in Cerro Gordo County. Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced February 20 for second-degree burglary. Snyder was arrested after he illegally entered a home in the 600 block of...
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle
A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
superhits1027.com
Plea change hearing set for man accused of bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County Jail
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man who was accused of bringing a large knife into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on the afternoon of November 15th on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges. A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that Bielefeld knowingly and unlawfully introduced a weapon into the jail by concealing a large knife covered by his underpants. Bielefeld was charged with possession of a weapon inside a correctional institution, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
KIMT
Mason City man with history of burglarizing businesses arrested for trying to break into comic book store
MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man with past convictions of burglarizing businesses was arrested again over the weekend. Daniel Rish, 30, was arrested Sunday for attempted burglary and possession of burglar tools after he was located in the 1500 block of 4th St. SW. at around 2:30 a.m.
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 2:08 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig device on school property. 9:19 p.m. 33-Year old Bryce Adams cited for No proof of Insurance. Saturday at 7:46 p.m. 33-Year old Hector Sanchez arrested on local warrant.
KIMT
Austin man charged with gas station break-in pleads guilty
AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of robbing an Austin convenience store takes a plea deal. Derek Joseph Leichtnam, 39 of Austin, was charged with third-degree burglary, violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, fifth-degree drug possession, and possession of a firearm as a drug user. Austin police say Leichtnam broke through the front door of the Apollo III gas station in the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue West on July 10, 2022, and stole 102 vape pens, 19 disposable vapes, 11 vape cartridges, and one pack of cigarettes.
KIMT
Charles City woman arrested for embezzling over $10,000 from her employer
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a Floyd County fast food restaurant. Jacqueline A. Miller, 53 of Charles City, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree theft. Court documents state Miller was employed at the Subway in Charles City and was...
KIMT
Austin woman sentenced for trying to rob a gas station
AUSTIN, Minn. – Trying to rob a gas station results in probation for a Mower County woman. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Thomas pleaded guilty in September 2022 to...
KGLO News
Arraignment set for Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide in Worth County
NORTHWOOD — The arraignment hearing has been set for a Fort Dodge woman charged with vehicular homicide after a crash in July that killed two in Worth County. 24-year-old Maggie Harvey, who at the time of the accident was listed as a resident of Northwood, is accused of two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of child endangerment resulting in death.
kicdam.com
Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge
Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
KCCI.com
Teenager shot in Fort Dodge
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teen is in the hospital after being shot in Fort Dodge. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue. Fort Dodge police say when they arrived on scene they found a 17-year-old boy shot...
KIMT
Albert Lea man caught by DNA evidence is sentenced for 2020 burglary
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – DNA evidence results in probation for a Freeborn County man. Shannon Troy Lee, 52 of Albert Lea, was sentenced Wednesday to five years of supervised probation and fined $100 for pleading guilty to second-degree burglary. Lee was accused of ransacking a home just off Highway...
KIMT
Bridge replacement project starts Monday in Mower County
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – Crews are scheduled to begin reconstruction of Bridge 5064 on 220th Street in Mower County on Monday. Mower County Public Works says the bridge, which is about ¼ mile east of 28th Street NE, will be removed and replaced. That will close the road to traffic and detours will be in place. Land owners along 220th Street will be able to access their properties from one side or the other side of the bridge.
KIMT
Albert Lea has a New Mayor
ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Albert Lea has a new mayor. Rich Murray has served on the Albert Lea City Council for the past six years. He wants to help current businesses in the community expand while also encouraging more outside businesses to come to Albert Lea. Additionally, he's looking to help create more housing units, like apartments and single-family homes, for the city. He says he wants to serve the people of Albert Lea.
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
