Forest City, IA

KIMT

Nora Springs man pleads not guilty to gun shots and death threats

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of shooting at and threatening another man is pleading not guilty. Robert Dean Fulk, 34 of Nora Springs, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, first-degree harassment, and going armed with intent. Court documents state Fulk fired at least...
NORA SPRINGS, IA
kchanews.com

Charles City Woman Arrested for Stealing From Her Employer

A Charles City woman has been arrested for stealing over $10,000 from her employer. Charles City Police took 53-year-old Jacqueline Miller into custody Thursday on a charge of first-degree theft, a Class C felony, after she was accused of taking almost $13,000 from the Subway restaurant in Charles City. According...
CHARLES CITY, IA
KIMT

Mason City man pleads guilty to violent burglary

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over a violent burglary in Cerro Gordo County. Ryan Daniel Snyder, 28 of Mason City, is now scheduled to be sentenced February 20 for second-degree burglary. Snyder was arrested after he illegally entered a home in the 600 block of...
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Woman Arrested for Selling Stolen Vehicle

A former Charles City woman has been arrested for allegedly selling a stolen vehicle, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 42 year old Caneysha Boldon is accused of selling a 2005 Ford Taurus to another person for $500 on November 7th. Just two days prior to that the car had been reported stolen in Waterloo. Boldon is accused of forging signatures in order to transfer the vehicle’s title as part of the sale. She has been charged with Forgery and second degree Theft. Boldon is also awaiting trial for Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent and Driving While Suspended after she was found behind the wheel of a stolen Ford Focus on November 15th.
WATERLOO, IA
superhits1027.com

Plea change hearing set for man accused of bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County Jail

MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been set for a Mason City man who was accused of bringing a large knife into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on the afternoon of November 15th on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges. A criminal complaint filed in Cerro Gordo County District Court states that Bielefeld knowingly and unlawfully introduced a weapon into the jail by concealing a large knife covered by his underpants. Bielefeld was charged with possession of a weapon inside a correctional institution, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, IA
myalbertlea.com

Law Enforcement Log

Friday at 2:08 p.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig device on school property. 9:19 p.m. 33-Year old Bryce Adams cited for No proof of Insurance. Saturday at 7:46 p.m. 33-Year old Hector Sanchez arrested on local warrant.
ALBERT LEA, MN
KIMT

Austin man charged with gas station break-in pleads guilty

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of robbing an Austin convenience store takes a plea deal. Derek Joseph Leichtnam, 39 of Austin, was charged with third-degree burglary, violent felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, fifth-degree drug possession, and possession of a firearm as a drug user. Austin police say Leichtnam broke through the front door of the Apollo III gas station in the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue West on July 10, 2022, and stole 102 vape pens, 19 disposable vapes, 11 vape cartridges, and one pack of cigarettes.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Austin woman sentenced for trying to rob a gas station

AUSTIN, Minn. – Trying to rob a gas station results in probation for a Mower County woman. Carlena Chavon Thomas, 40 of Austin, was sentenced Friday to four years of supervised probation and ordered to perform 40 hours of community work service. Thomas pleaded guilty in September 2022 to...
AUSTIN, MN
kicdam.com

Domestic Assault Investigation Leads to Attempted Murder Charge

Estherville, IA (KICD)– An Estherville man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after police were called to investigate a domestic assault on Thursday. The initial call came in just before noon when a caller told dispatchers she had been on the phone with her sister when the line went dead.
ESTHERVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Teenager shot in Fort Dodge

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A teen is in the hospital after being shot in Fort Dodge. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of South 18th Street and Fourth Avenue. Fort Dodge police say when they arrived on scene they found a 17-year-old boy shot...
FORT DODGE, IA
KIMT

Bridge replacement project starts Monday in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – Crews are scheduled to begin reconstruction of Bridge 5064 on 220th Street in Mower County on Monday. Mower County Public Works says the bridge, which is about ¼ mile east of 28th Street NE, will be removed and replaced. That will close the road to traffic and detours will be in place. Land owners along 220th Street will be able to access their properties from one side or the other side of the bridge.
KIMT

Albert Lea has a New Mayor

ALBERT LEA, Minn.-Albert Lea has a new mayor. Rich Murray has served on the Albert Lea City Council for the past six years. He wants to help current businesses in the community expand while also encouraging more outside businesses to come to Albert Lea. Additionally, he's looking to help create more housing units, like apartments and single-family homes, for the city. He says he wants to serve the people of Albert Lea.
ALBERT LEA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot

Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
IOWA STATE

