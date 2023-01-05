ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Court docs: Bloomington man chased after drive-thru thieves while armed

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hI3AR_0k4icNWd00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces charges after police say he chased after people that stole $20 worth of food from the drive-thru. While chasing the vehicle, court documents indicate he was waving a handgun he shouldn’t have been carrying in the first place.

In a probable cause affidavit filed in the case against Jesse Vanderburg, an officer with the Bloomington Police Department said he was dispatched to a Hardee’s restaurant on West 3rd Street on December 28. The call came after someone saw someone walking in and out of the restaurant carrying a weapon.

A police log from the Bloomington Police Department says someone failed to pay for $20 worth of food while at the drive-through.

The court document states that while at the restaurant, the officer reviewed footage, which appeared to show Vanderburg running out of the employee entrance to a nearby vehicle. While at the vehicle, the video appears to show Vanderburg taking out a pistol and chasing after the vehicle that had just left.

After chasing the car, the court document states the video appears to show Vanderburg returning to the car and talking to a woman. The whole time, he was holding the pistol and waving it around.

The court document states that Vanderburg was prohibited from carrying a handgun, as he pleaded guilty to two felony charges in 2018.

Police were able to find Vanderburg at his home and arrested him for unlawful carrying of a handgun and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. The prosecutor’s office filed a notice stating its intention to seek an enhanced penalty due to his prior convictions.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 3

Anglo Saxon2022
4d ago

that jesse kid isn't too smart I have seen him in tye funnies countless times and I'm shocked he hasn't went to prison for his crimes yet monroe county seems to let people out for crimes rather then keep thek behind bars

Reply
2
David Schleibaum
4d ago

Here’s what needs to happen to be able to work with the local LEOs to be able to get the help he needs. Let’s start using a new system. He has 2 strikes. So instead of keeping him in the jail. The city administration has built some very nice facilities that should be able to accommodate. This will allow for him to stay in a safe place.When he gets there he will able to go there daily for a month to check out monthly residence to make sure he is safe and not causing problems. The prosecutors office will be responsible for the daily compliance from a proper facility. This will help to prevent any further problems. Remember that local government has a tremendous amount of funds recently on these projects. The Switchyard Park might be one place where he could volunteer.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Man charged with death of Bloomington woman walking dogs in OWI crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — More than six months after a fatal crash that killed a Bloomington woman walking her dogs, the driver involved has been charged in connection to her death. Investigators said Caleb Washburn, 33, tested positive for opioids when taken into custody immediately following the June 10, 2022 crash that killed Stacy Lamb, […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WIBC.com

Suspect Arrested for Bloomington Stabbing

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have released more information on a stabbing in Bloomington on New Years Eve. Police say that on S. College Avenue, a man was walking to a bar around 10:00p.m. He came across another person, the suspect, and asked them if he could touch the suspect’s hair, to which he said no.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Monroe County road rage arrest turns up guns, drugs

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested a man accused of pointing a rifle during an alleged road rage incident Sunday evening. Deputies found and arrested 24-year-old Rhyan Shepard near the intersection of North Walnut Street and the State Road 45/46 Bypass on the north side of Bloomington.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after pushing man during an argument over biscuits

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman is facing a charge of domestic battery after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a domestic dispute on Thursday, December 8th on Mason Street. A male reported 32-year-old Audrianna Manning had been drinking and was now “going crazy”. The man...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHR

Sheriff: Man shot woman multiple times before killing himself in Avon home

AVON, Ind. — The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office shared new details Sunday about a man and woman who were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Avon on Saturday. The woman was identified as 65-year-old Dianne Cook and the man was identified as 61-year-old Barri Cook. The Cooks had been legally divorced since 2019, but were known to have continued living together in the same home, according to the sheriff's spokesperson, Cpt. Amanda Goings.
AVON, IN
FOX59

3 shot, including 2 women, across Indianapolis overnight

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a total of three people, including two women, were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight. Woman shot at west side apartment The most recent incident involved a woman shot at the Mariner’s Village Apartments on Indy’s west side. Police responded to a residence […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. Murder-suicide investigation underway in Hendricks …. HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting an investigation into a murder-suicide in Hendricks County. more info: https://fox59.com/indiana-news/double-death-investigation-underway-in-hendricks-county/. Council considers $23M in city support...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man arrested in Anderson robbery, beating

ANDERSON, Indiana — The Madison County Sheriff's Department arrested a man in Indianapolis allegedly connected to a robbery and beating in Anderson. According to police, the victim met a man at a gas station that he had been talking to on social media. Once back at the victim's house, another man arrived and the victim was beaten and robbed at gunpoint.
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

Adult, 4 children critically injured in east side apartment fire

INDIANAPOLIS – A fire at an east side apartment complex sent five people, including an adult, a teen, and three children to the hospital in critical condition Monday night. Firefighters were called to the reports of an apartment fire at the “Briergate Apartments” at around 10:20 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of Elwin Drive. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Man arrested after side-swiping vehicle

BEDFORD – An Oolitic man faces charges after he side-swiped a vehicle on December 20, 2022, and left the scene. Police arrested 23-year-old Dillon Robertson on a charge of criminal mischief. According to a probable cause affidavit on that day, a woman reported she was at a home on...
OOLITIC, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after I-65 police chase

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man vanishes after leaving Jasper hospital over a week ago

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — A Huntingburg family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
HUNTINGBURG, IN
FOX59

IMPD says missing mother and children found

UPDATE: IMPD says the missing mother and her children have all been found and are safe. ————————————————- INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Indianapolis mother and her three children, who have been missing since Saturday from Indy’s far east side. 25-year-old Susie Gomez Hernandez was last seen with her […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Girl critical after accidentally shot in stomach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young girl was in critical condition Friday after what Indianapolis police believe was an accidental shooting. The girl, described by officers as “elementary-aged,” was shot in the stomach just after 8 a.m. at the Ponderosa Manufactured Home Community on Berwick Avenue, just south of West Michigan Street and North Tibbs Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy