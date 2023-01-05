ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, PA

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dak Prescott absolutely insisted on throwing pick-six vs. Commanders

Coming into Sunday’s game with the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was tied with Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders for the NFL’s most interceptions with 14. Cousins didn’t throw any picks in Minnesota’s Week 18 win over the Chicago Bears, and Carr isn’t even with the Raiders after he was benched two weeks ago, so Prescott was going for the lead in this unfortunate category.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Spun

Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game

The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles

Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
atozsports.com

Eagles: Nick Sirianni has practical take after ugly win over Giants

The Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the number one seed, even though we all thought they would last week. But, things happen, this is the NFL and anyone can beat anyone. The win Sunday was a win nonetheless. But, there were so many things the Eagles could have done better in this one, and even they know that. This may have been their worst win of the season, if that makes sense.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts: Why Eagles star will win 2022 NFL MVP

Jalen Hurts has put together an MVP-caliber season. And with what he has done for the Philadelphia Eagles, he deserves to be leading the race to take home the award. Unfortunately for Hurts, his season has been shadowed by the likes of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, and Bills QB Josh Allen. Along with this, an elbow injury has kept him off the field, which may have also hurt his case. But when healthy, Hurts has put together a season as good as any of the NFL’s other great quarterbacks. And he has proven that he should take home the 2022 NFL MVP award.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy