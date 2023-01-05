Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
A phone call from the Dallas Cowboys convinced Max Duggan he made the right decision
TCU tried to convince Max Duggan to stay, but his instincts to turn pro were solidified after a phone call
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
Dak Prescott absolutely insisted on throwing pick-six vs. Commanders
Coming into Sunday’s game with the Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was tied with Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings and Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders for the NFL’s most interceptions with 14. Cousins didn’t throw any picks in Minnesota’s Week 18 win over the Chicago Bears, and Carr isn’t even with the Raiders after he was benched two weeks ago, so Prescott was going for the lead in this unfortunate category.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
NFC Rumors: Commanders, Cowboys, Mike McCarthy, Eagles
Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed fifth-round QB Sam Howell will start Week 18 and he is “really intrigued” by the quarterback. “Our plan is we’re going to start Sam,” Rivera said, via Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Sports. “We feel that this is an opportunity for us for Sam to show us what he’s capable of… We’re really intrigued in watching and seeing what Sam can do as a quarterback in this league.”
Nick Sirianni updates Jalen Hurts’ injured shoulder after clinching top seed in NFC
For the first time in three weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles played with Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. Hurts aided the Eagles to a 22-16 home win over the New York Giants to end Philly’s three-game skid and most importantly, help the team clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
Texans eye Eagles coordinator to replace Lovie Smith, NFL insider says
Lovie Smith’s loss could be Jonathan Gannon’s gain. The Texans fired Smith on Sunday following the team’s 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts, which prevented Houston from claiming the No. 1 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft (that honor went to the Chicago Bears). So Smith...
atozsports.com
Eagles: Nick Sirianni has practical take after ugly win over Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles finally clinched the number one seed, even though we all thought they would last week. But, things happen, this is the NFL and anyone can beat anyone. The win Sunday was a win nonetheless. But, there were so many things the Eagles could have done better in this one, and even they know that. This may have been their worst win of the season, if that makes sense.
Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
Wichita Eagle
Eagles React to Bye, Homefield Advantage, Which the Phillies Showed is Huge
After each clinching round of the Phillies’ improbable trip to the World Series last fall, there were players standing around shirtless, wearing ski goggles, and awaiting their champagne baths. The Eagles won the NFC East and wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the playoffs with a 14-3 record...
Chiefs Patrick Mahomes joins KC Current ownership group
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins wife, Brittany, as an owner in the Kansas City Current women's soccer team.
How to get Philadelphia Eagles playoff, NFC East champions gear
It’s a good week for Philadelphia Eagles fans. Following their division title win against the New York Giants, they clinched the NFC’s No. 1 overall seed and will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. This is the Eagles’ first time winning the NFC East since 2019 and their fourth NFC East title in the past decade.
Jalen Hurts: Why Eagles star will win 2022 NFL MVP
Jalen Hurts has put together an MVP-caliber season. And with what he has done for the Philadelphia Eagles, he deserves to be leading the race to take home the award. Unfortunately for Hurts, his season has been shadowed by the likes of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Bengals QB Joe Burrow, and Bills QB Josh Allen. Along with this, an elbow injury has kept him off the field, which may have also hurt his case. But when healthy, Hurts has put together a season as good as any of the NFL’s other great quarterbacks. And he has proven that he should take home the 2022 NFL MVP award.
Texans, Eagles’ Gannon Have ‘Mutual Interest’ If HC Job Opens Up, per Report
The defensive coordinator interviewed for the same job last year.
Comments / 0