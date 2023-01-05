Read full article on original website
Related
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
MySanAntonio
Uvalde gunman's mother arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a man
Police officers in Oklahoma City arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, the mother of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos, earlier this week for allegedly threatening to kill a man. Reyes, 40, has been charged with threatening to perform an act of violence as well as assault and battery against a man she was living with, according to a report from NBC News.
Comments / 0