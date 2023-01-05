ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Uvalde gunman's mother arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a man

Police officers in Oklahoma City arrested Adriana Martinez Reyes, the mother of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos, earlier this week for allegedly threatening to kill a man. Reyes, 40, has been charged with threatening to perform an act of violence as well as assault and battery against a man she was living with, according to a report from NBC News.
UVALDE, TX

