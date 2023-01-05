ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall Township, NJ

Timothy Farrell selected as Wall Township mayor for 2023

By Star News Group Staff
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
WALL TOWNSHIP —Timothy J. Farrell was named mayor of Wall for 2023 by the Township Committee at its reorganization meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Mr. Farrell, whose selection was unanimous, succeeds two-term mayor Kevin Orender in the post.

Committeeman Erin Mangan was selected to serve as Deputy Mayor, succeeding Daniel Becht. Timothy Clayton was sworn in as the township’s newest committee member.

Mayor Farrell, a Boston native, declared Wall “a great place to live.” He said his priorities include keeping the township “beautiful and affordable” through the addition of open space to achieve lower density and reducing property taxes by improving municipal efficiency and curbing costs.

The new mayor also pledged to prevent “overdevelopment” of housing projects and vowed that state-mandated affordable housing “will not take away the quality of life” for Wall residents.

