ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Group advocates disposing of Christmas trees promptly

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bNFVy_0k4ibzf600

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A report by the National Fire Protection Association ® (NFPA®) indicates that one-third of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees happen in the month of January. With that in mind, the NFPA® is encouraging everyone to dispose of Christmas trees promptly after the holiday season.

According to a report by NFPA®, 33% of Christmas tree fires happened in the month of January.

“The longer a natural tree is kept up after Christmas, the more likely it is to dry out and ignite,” said NFPA®.

NFPA® said each year between 2016 and 2020 there were 160 home structure fires that began with Christmas trees, resulting in two civilian deaths, 11 civilian injuries, and $12 Million in property damage.

To safely dispose of a Christmas tree, NFPA® recommends using the local community’s recycling program, if possible. Trees should not be put in the garage or left outside.

NFPA® shares tips for removing lighting and decorations to ensure they remain in good condition:

  • Use the gripping area on the plug when unplugging electrical decorations. Never pull the cord to unplug any device from an electrical outlet, as this can harm the wire and insulation of the cord, increasing the risk of shock or electrical fire.
  • As you pack up light strings, inspect each line for damage, throwing out any sets that have loose connections, broken sockets, or cracked or bare wires.
  • Wrap each set of lights and put them in individual plastic bags or wrap them around a piece of cardboard.
  • Store electrical decorations in a dry place away from children and pets where they will not be damaged by water or dampness.

NFPA® promoted along with the U.S. Fire Administration an annual winter safety campaign called “ Put a Freeze on Winter Fires .”

More information about fire safety can be found on NFPA®’s website.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

Pueblo County Sheriff searching for shoplifting suspect

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman suspected of shoplifting at the Pueblo West Walmart. PCSO said the woman left the store with a full cart of electronics and left the area in a black Jeep Liberty If you know her, call […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Jan. 9 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. DEMARAS LASHON ALBRIGHT is a Black Male, 27 years old, 6’ tall, and 139 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. ALBRIGHT is wanted for Robbery – Agg. w/Weapon. PEDRO DANIEL CISNEROS-MENA is a White Male, 18 years […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Man spots his own stolen car, police arrest two

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested two people on Friday, Jan. 6 after police say a man found his own car that had been stolen, with three people sitting inside. According to CSPD, just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to a suspicious vehicle call […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested for Pimping & Human Trafficking

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for the Human Trafficking and Pimping of several women in Colorado Springs and around the country on Wednesday, Dec. 31. 39-year-old Luture Marquese Evans was arrested by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) following a month-long investigation. Evans has lived and operated in Colorado Springs for many […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police: Robbery suspect disguised as woman arrested

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Officers say that a man disguised as a woman was arrested by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) following a robbery at a Dollar General store on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Brandon Hoskins was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center on the charge of Aggravated...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man found dead in apartment, police investigate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after finding a man dead in an apartment early Sunday morning on Jan. 8. Shortly before 4:40 a.m., CSPD received a 911 call on reports of shots fired in the 300 Block of East Brookside Street. Upon arrival, officers found a man dead in […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Father and five-year-old son identified in Teller County murder-suicide

(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The two people found dead in Teller County on Thursday, Jan. 5 have been identified as a father and his five-year-old son, who investigators say died in an apparent murder-suicide. According to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), around 9 p.m. on Jan. 5, the sheriff’s office was notified that 53-year-old […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Safe Streets wanted street criminal arrested by PPD

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested a wanted Safe Streets criminal. According to PPD Issak Padilla had a warrant for Assault which included Assault on a Peace Officer and Obstructing a Peace Officer. Padilla also had two warrants for Failure to Appear, which included Traffic Offenses for Driving Under Restraint x2, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Armed man shoplifts at Pueblo Kohl’s, cited for theft

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said a man who was seen shoplifting at a Pueblo Kohl’s while carrying a gun was cited and released for theft, despite being a 4-time convicted felon. PPD said due to new laws regarding Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO) and theft, the suspect […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

One injured in shooting between cars in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating after two cars were involved in a shooting on the East Side on Friday, Jan. 6 that sent one person to the hospital. PCSO posted about the incident on Twitter, and said deputies were investigating a shots fired call involving at least two cars […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Alert for missing 14-year-old Indigenous boy

(ARCHULETA COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent a Missing Indigenous Person Alert (MIPA) for a 14-year-old boy Saturday afternoon on Jan. 7. Sequoya Tsosie was last seen Friday night on Jan. 6, at 9 p.m. by law enforcement. He is an Indigenous teen, 5’9″ and 125 lbs. CBI says, Tsosie is […]
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Where are those new bag fees going?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Now that fees are being collected for bags at stores statewide, FOX21 News takes a look at where those fees will be going. The Colorado Springs Finance Department said that vendors are required by the new law to remit or pay the city or county that each vendor is located 60% of […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Drug recognition program helps cops tell if you’re high

(COLORADO) — 16 law enforcement officers from across the state of Colorado will take the Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) advanced roadside impairment testing course in order to spot impairment on Colorado roads. CDOT said one-third of fatal crashes in Colorado are linked to drivers impaired by drugs, alcohol or a combination of substances, so […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Woman arrested after teens use her guns during menacing

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested several teens and an adult woman after the teens threatened others with rifles, and the weapons were found to be illegally in the woman’s possession. PPD said on Friday, Jan. 6, officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Carteret Avenue, east […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Bridge reopens in Cañon City after homeless fire

UPDATE: THURSDAY 1/5/2023 4:02 p.m. (CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The South 9th Street bridge over the Arkansas River in Cañon City has reopened following a homeless camp fire closed the roadway earlier in the afternoon on Thursday, Jan. 5. The Cañon City Fire Protection District posted on Facebook and said as of 3:25 p.m., South […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Suspect identified in Fremont County homicide

(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has released the identity of a suspect who was taken into custody following a suspicious death investigation on Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City late on Friday, Jan. 6. FCSO said deputies originally responded to the 400 block of South Raynolds Avenue around 9 p.m. on […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Suspect gets stolen vehicle stuck running from police

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a suspect after finding a stolen car on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 5. On Thursday around 10:55 a.m. officers in the area of 4700 block of Rusina Road near I-25 and Garden of the Gods Road, saw a reported stolen vehicle. Officers saw a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Two dead in apparent murder suicide in Teller County

UPDATE: THURSDAY 1/5/2023 5:48 p.m. (FLORISSANT, Colo.) — TCSO has released additional information following a news conference in Divide on Thursday. According to TCSO, two people were found dead in an apparent murder suicide incident. The sheriff’s office did not release any more details, but said they would send updated information on Friday, Jan. 6 […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy