Panthers have NFL's most efficient passing offense under Sam Darnold

Even though this wild 2022 Carolina Panthers season won’t continue its story into the playoffs, you can’t say it hasn’t been an interesting one.

In a year full of unexpected developments comes yet another, courtesy of the good folks over at Football Outsiders. According to their signature DVOA measure, the Panthers have the most efficient passing offense in all of football over the past six weeks.

If you go back six weeks, that takes us to Week 12. And do you know what happened in Week 12?

Yup, Sam Darnold took over.

DVOA, per FO, is a statistic that evaluates a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent. So, off every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent, Darnold is leading the best passing attack in the game right now.

Over that six-week span, Darnold has completed 61.6 percent of his passes for 1,100 yards, seven touchdowns and just one interception. He also boasts a 105.4 passer rating, which is the second-highest amongst all quarterbacks with at least 50 attempts this season.

Bet you didn’t have that on your bingo card, did you?