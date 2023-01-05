ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
kmvt

Idaho Conservative State Senators to Host School Choice Townhall Meeting

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —BOISE, Idaho - Idaho residents are invited to attend a townhall meeting on education freedom in Idaho, featuring conservative state senators Tammy Nichols, Ben Toews, Brian Lenney, Scott Herndon, and Cindy Carlson, on Thursday January 12, 2023. The event will provide an opportunity for community members,...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023

MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers

CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
WASHINGTON STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 25 Counties in Idaho with the Lowest Life Expectancy

We recently wrote about the counties in Idaho with the longest life expectancy, and today we’re sharing the counties in Idaho with the shortest life expectancy, according to Stacker. Which counties in Idaho have the shortest life expectancy? Let’s find out!. There’s a recent article from Stacker that...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Winning Number for Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle Announced

The winning number for the Idaho Lottery's sold out $1,000,000 Raffle has been drawn. This year's $1,000,000 winning number is: 180289. In addition to the $1,000,000 prize, two $10,000 prize winning numbers have also been announced. Those $10,000 winning ticket numbers are:. 044635. 132683. In addition to the $1,000,000 and...
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Flu-Related Death of a Child Reported in Southern Idaho

WEISER - A child in Idaho's Washington County is the state's first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. The exact age of the child was not released.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Greater Idaho effort eyes Wallowa County once again

ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho. The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
WALLOWA COUNTY, OR
Big Country News

To protect bighorn sheep, domestic sheep and goats prohibited in select areas managed by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) this week adopted a new rule intended to reduce the risk of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) transmission from domestic sheep and goats to bighorn sheep. The adopted rule prohibits visitors bringing domestic sheep or goats onto wildlife area units where...
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Property Taxes, Education top Priorities for Idaho Governor and Legislative Leaders

The governor and House and Senate leaders from both parties agreed on two main legislative priorities for the coming session: education and property tax relief. At a legislative preview held Thursday by the Idaho Press Club, Republican leaders also said they want to take a hard look at Medicaid expansion, the Judicial Council process for naming judges, and public safety.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

 https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy