Applications for Spring Black Bear Controlled Hunts in Idaho to Open January 15
IDAHO - Controlled Hunt applications for spring 2023 black bear in Idaho will open January 15 and be open through February 15. In order to apply for a controlled hunt, hunters must have a 2023 hunting license. There are several ways to apply for 2023 controlled hunts in Idaho. 1....
kmvt
Idaho Conservative State Senators to Host School Choice Townhall Meeting
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —BOISE, Idaho - Idaho residents are invited to attend a townhall meeting on education freedom in Idaho, featuring conservative state senators Tammy Nichols, Ben Toews, Brian Lenney, Scott Herndon, and Cindy Carlson, on Thursday January 12, 2023. The event will provide an opportunity for community members,...
Idaho No Longer in Top Ten States for Most Expensive Fuel, Average Price Down 46 Cents Since Last Month
IDAHO - Idaho is no longer in the top ten for states with most expensive fuel prices, according to AAA. As of Monday, January 9, 2023, Idaho ranks 13th in the nation for most expensive fuel with an average price of $3.40 per gallon. The $3.40 per gallon average in...
Canola could reach 400,000 acres in 2023
MOSCOW - Northwest canola farmers could reach 400,000 acres this year, says the leader of the region’s canola association. “I hope we hit 400,000 acres — I would think we could,” said Karen Sowers, executive director of the Pacific Northwest Canola Association. “The demand is certainly there, so we’re going to rely on the weather and hope Mother Nature is as friendly as last year, or even more so.”
Area Walmart Locations to Offer Free Health Screenings This Saturday
CLARKSTON - Walmart is hosting a Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at the company's pharmacies in Idaho and Washington.
Keeping Highways Clean: Crews and Volunteers Dispose of 1,400 Tons of Litter in 2022, Says WSDOT
WASHINGTON - In the year 2022, crews and volunteers helped clean state highways by disposing of 1,400 tons (2.8 million pounds) of litter, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Those that assisted with highway cleanups included maintenance crews with the WSDOT, crews with the Department of Ecology,...
Union Asks Washington State Lawmakers to make $21 per Hour the Starting Wage for Caregivers
CLARKSTON - There is a shortage of in-home caregivers in Washington state, but a union representing workers hopes state lawmakers will be able to make changes this session. Service Employees International Union Local 775, which represents individual in-home caregivers in the state, is asking lawmakers to fully fund the home care rate for workers who have clients on Medicaid, which would bring their starting wages to more than $21 per hour.
Gov. Little taps former Fish & Game director to serve on power council
BOISE — Gov. Brad Little has appointed Ed Schriever, the recently retired director of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, to be Idaho’s representative to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. Schriever replaces Jim Yost, who is retiring after serving since 2007. The Power Council, which was...
Child-Care Crisis Squeezing Families and Workers in Washington State
Child care could be a crucial issue for state lawmakers as the session begins in Olympia today. Because of its cost, early childhood education and care is out of reach for many Washington families. On the other end, providers are struggling to pay teachers enough to keep them in the profession.
Top 25 Counties in Idaho with the Lowest Life Expectancy
We recently wrote about the counties in Idaho with the longest life expectancy, and today we’re sharing the counties in Idaho with the shortest life expectancy, according to Stacker. Which counties in Idaho have the shortest life expectancy? Let’s find out!. There’s a recent article from Stacker that...
Winning Number for Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle Announced
The winning number for the Idaho Lottery's sold out $1,000,000 Raffle has been drawn. This year's $1,000,000 winning number is: 180289. In addition to the $1,000,000 prize, two $10,000 prize winning numbers have also been announced. Those $10,000 winning ticket numbers are:. 044635. 132683. In addition to the $1,000,000 and...
Flu-Related Death of a Child Reported in Southern Idaho
WEISER - A child in Idaho's Washington County is the state's first influenza-related death among Idahoans younger than 18 years of age for the 2022-2023 season. The pediatric death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare Thursday ahead of updates to data on the public-facing dashboard. The exact age of the child was not released.
Idaho Lottery's Million Dollar Raffle Winning Number to be Announced Wednesday Evening
BOISE - The Idaho Lottery's $1,000,000 Raffle winning number will be released Wednesday evening. This 16th edition of the game was only on sale for 23 days, delivering a record sell-out of all 250,000 tickets twelve days before Thanksgiving on November 12, 2022. On Wednesday evening, one player will find...
Greater Idaho effort eyes Wallowa County once again
ENTERPRISE — Once again, secessionist stirrings are rising in an effort to pull Wallowa County out of Oregon and join it with neighboring Idaho. The Move Oregon’s Border for a Greater Idaho movement is hoping the second time’s the charm by submitting petitions in the county that could force it onto the May 2023 ballot. If enough signatures are found to be valid and the measure passes, the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners would be required to meet twice a year to consider the county’s best interests in joining Idaho — or remaining in Oregon.
To protect bighorn sheep, domestic sheep and goats prohibited in select areas managed by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
OLYMPIA – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) this week adopted a new rule intended to reduce the risk of Mycoplasma ovipneumoniae (Movi) transmission from domestic sheep and goats to bighorn sheep. The adopted rule prohibits visitors bringing domestic sheep or goats onto wildlife area units where...
Washington State Lawmakers Happy to be Back to Meeting in Person This Session
Washington state lawmakers, who will no doubt clash with each other on a number of issues over the next 105 days, unabashedly agreed on one thing during Monday’s kick-off of the 2023 legislative session: it’s good to be gathering in person again for the first time in two years.
Little Pledges to Prioritize Education Funding During Upcoming 2023 Session
Idaho Gov. Brad Little told reporters Thursday that the follow-up work to implement the education funding components of the Sept. 1 special session law, House Bill 1, will be among his top priorities during the 2023 legislative session that opens Monday. During an hour-long meeting with the press corps, Little...
Charges Dropped Against Idaho Mother Arrested for Taking Kids to Playground During COVID Closure
BOISE - Attorney General Raúl Labrador has announced that his office has moved to dismiss all charges against Sara Brady, who was arrested in 2020 for taking her children to a closed playground and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. Brady's arrest at Meridian's Kleiner Park in April of 2020 sparked...
Court Blocks Western Washington Gun Retailer from Unlawfully Selling High-Capacity Magazines
FEDERAL WAY, WA - On Friday, a King County judge ordered a Federal Way gun shop to stop unlawfully selling high-capacity magazines. Last year, Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson proposed, and the Legislature adopted, a ban on the sale of high-capacity magazines. King County Superior Court Judge Michael Scott...
Property Taxes, Education top Priorities for Idaho Governor and Legislative Leaders
The governor and House and Senate leaders from both parties agreed on two main legislative priorities for the coming session: education and property tax relief. At a legislative preview held Thursday by the Idaho Press Club, Republican leaders also said they want to take a hard look at Medicaid expansion, the Judicial Council process for naming judges, and public safety.
