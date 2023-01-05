Marathon County Public Library programs

Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

The Marathon County Public Library will offer free classes on searching and applying for jobs online on Jan. 11 from 1:30-3 p.m.; Jan. 25 from 9:30-11 a.m.; and on Feb. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. The classes will be held at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with registration required. For more information or to register, call 715-261-7230.

Learn more about radon, how to test for it and what to do if you have it in your home during a free talk on Jan. 12 from 2-3 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free and open to the public. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Learn about Wisconsin fighter pilots from World War I through the Vietnam War during a free presentation on Jan. 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Mike O’Connor, author of “Badger Aces: Wisconsin Fighter Aces 1917-1972”, will lead the talk. For more info, call 715-261-7230.