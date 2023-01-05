ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon County, WI

Marathon County Public Library programs

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Photo courtesy Marathon County Public Library.

The Marathon County Public Library will offer free classes on searching and applying for jobs online on Jan. 11 from 1:30-3 p.m.; Jan. 25 from 9:30-11 a.m.; and on Feb. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. The classes will be held at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Free, with registration required. For more information or to register, call 715-261-7230.

Learn more about radon, how to test for it and what to do if you have it in your home during a free talk on Jan. 12 from 2-3 p.m. at the Marathon County Public Library’s Rothschild Branch, 211 Grand Ave., Rothschild. Free and open to the public. Call 715-359-6208 for more info.

Learn about Wisconsin fighter pilots from World War I through the Vietnam War during a free presentation on Jan. 12 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Mike O’Connor, author of “Badger Aces: Wisconsin Fighter Aces 1917-1972”, will lead the talk. For more info, call 715-261-7230.

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
