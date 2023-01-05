ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
Louisiana Illuminator

More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says

More than a dozen state agencies failed to submit accounting data to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor over the past two years as required by law. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office issued a report that lists 14 state agencies that did not submit complete quarterly performance indicator information during fiscal year 2022. Eleven failed to submit […] The post More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

LWFC Adopts Notice of Intent to Remove Buoy Requirements from Freshwater Gill and Trammel Nets

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to remove the requirement of using international orange buoys to mark gill and trammel nets in fresh water. The buoy requirement language was carried over to freshwater gear from the saltwater marking rule, and is being removed due to industry concerns of theft of fish and gear. The option to use a buoy as a tag on gill and trammel nets will remain, and it is clarified that a properly marked buoy may act as a tag on other passive gear types.
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

AG rules doctors can recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine visit

According to an opinion from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, physicians can recommend medical marijuana to patients via a telemedicine visit. Gretna Representative Joe Marino said while doctors can’t prescribe schedule 2 medication like narcotics without an in-person visit, marijuana is not in the same classification. “And they were...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold

From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy