DOJ awards over $567,000 to Louisiana for juvenile justice and delinquency prevention
The Department of Justice has awarded over $567,000 to the State of Louisiana in continued support of juvenile justice and delinquency prevention.
houmatimes.com
Gov. Edwards Appoints Kenneth A. “Andy” Brister to the Wildlife and Fisheries Commission
Lake Providence resident Kenneth “Andy” Brister participated in his first meeting as a member of the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission at its Jan. 5 gathering in Baton Rouge just days after his appointment by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Brister, who describes himself as a “lifelong hunter and...
ktalnews.com
Louisiana will ‘Wear Blue’ to highlight Human Trafficking Prevention month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards joined other state and national leaders in declaring January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month. First Lady Donna Edwards will honor those affected by participating in #WearBlueDay on Wednesday. On January 11, 2023, First Lady Edwards will join state leaders and...
More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says
More than a dozen state agencies failed to submit accounting data to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor over the past two years as required by law. The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office issued a report that lists 14 state agencies that did not submit complete quarterly performance indicator information during fiscal year 2022. Eleven failed to submit […] The post More than a dozen Louisiana agencies missed accounting deadlines, auditor says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Notice of Intent to Remove Buoy Requirements from Freshwater Gill and Trammel Nets
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted a Notice of Intent (NOI) to remove the requirement of using international orange buoys to mark gill and trammel nets in fresh water. The buoy requirement language was carried over to freshwater gear from the saltwater marking rule, and is being removed due to industry concerns of theft of fish and gear. The option to use a buoy as a tag on gill and trammel nets will remain, and it is clarified that a properly marked buoy may act as a tag on other passive gear types.
wwno.org
Voting maps proposed by Republican state officials could change who counts as Black in Louisiana
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Here's what it featured:. A push from Republican state officials could specifically dilute the voting power of Black people by changing who counts as Black in voting maps. This would further gut the increasingly fragile Voting Rights Act. Hansi...
State of Louisiana Might Owe You Money, But Who Do You Trust?
Did you know that over $1 billion in unclaimed property and/or money belonging to people in Louisiana has yet to be claimed?. What does a person or company do when they can't find you, but they owe you money? They turn things like balances of your gift cards or insurance proceeds over to the state of Louisiana.
louisianaradionetwork.com
AG rules doctors can recommend medical marijuana via telemedicine visit
According to an opinion from Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, physicians can recommend medical marijuana to patients via a telemedicine visit. Gretna Representative Joe Marino said while doctors can’t prescribe schedule 2 medication like narcotics without an in-person visit, marijuana is not in the same classification. “And they were...
NOLA.com
Louisiana education leaders consider sweeping changes to address student truancy
Louisiana’s growing problem with student truancy requires state leaders to consider sweeping changes, including stricter rules on student attendance, requiring students to wear badges and yanking the driver's license of those who repeatedly miss school, according to a state task force. The 16-member panel was formed just before educators...
Farmerville Foster Farms donates 400K chickens to Louisiana food banks
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — During the last weeks of 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry transported approximately 400,000 pounds of chicken to food banks throughout the state of Louisiana. The chicken was donated by Foster Farms, which operates in Farmerville, La. The donated chicken will be distributed by Louisiana food banks through regular […]
2 Louisiana Cities Among The 'Hardest-Working' Cities In The U.S.
WalletHub analyzed over 100 cities across the country to find the most hardworking cities around.
NOLA.com
When did Louisiana start regulating tinted windows, and what is the law? Curious Louisiana finds out.
Robert Stevenson has noticed windows that are tinted so dark that he can't see the people inside in some cars on the Louisiana roads he travels, and they've sparked a question. "In Louisiana, it used to be illegal to have tinted windows on the windshield, driver's side and passenger side...
Human trafficking in Louisiana, “They are everywhere”
Governor John Bel Edwards has declared January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month in Louisiana.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Louisiana
Louisiana might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Louisiana.
WDSU
Louisiana Attorney General says in-person visit not required for medical marijuana
The Louisiana attorney general issued an opinion on Friday regarding telemedicine visits for medical marijuana patients. Attorney General Jeff Landry issued an opinion saying that the way he interprets state law would not require in-person doctor visits for access to medical marijuana. This comes after the Medical Marijuana Commission met...
iheart.com
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
NOLA.com
Stephanie Grace: New year, new worries about insurance in Louisiana
Just before the calendar flipped to 2023 last week, I joined a club that I didn't really want to join. I became a customer of Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Co., the state-run insurer of last resort. At least I’ve got company. By late last year, the Citizens rolls had swelled...
What does Kennedy not running for governor mean for the ballot? Political experts weigh in
Senator John Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will not be running for governor, saying he is better suited in the senate. Some political experts believe he would have be the frontrunner republican candidate had he thrown his name in the hat.
Louisiana Lottery Reveals Where $3 Million Dollar Ticket Sold
From Lake Charles Louisiana to Baton Rouge to Shreveport and even Baskin, home of Lainey Wilson almost every lottery player in Louisiana has been holding their breath to know where the multi-million dollar Lotto ticket was sold. That drawing was held Saturday night and it was very profitable night for Louisiana's lottery crowd too.
theadvocate.com
In the marsh's muck at a river diversion, Louisiana’s past and future collide
The willow trees and cutgrass emerging from the muck in this swampy stretch of St. Charles Parish west of the Mississippi River are in some ways Louisiana’s past brought back to life. They could also be its future. “Imagine what we could do when we start really targeting this...
