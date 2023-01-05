After many years running heavy equipment in all kinds of conditions, I am interested in how the ability to work in deep mud, water, freezing conditions etc... has been addressed. We have seen that during the recent cold, snap electric vehicles are not charging. It, in many cases, is impractical and inefficient to load and take a piece of equipment to a heated shop every day. Then we have the problem of water, which has been an issue to some vehicles. Also , has the ability to charge the equipment on site been addressed? Electric vehicles or equipment have a place, but the push to make everything electric at this time is simply ignorant. We do not have anywhere close to the power grid needed, and this is across the world. We also are nowhere near the ability to create power through alternative methods, not to mention the fact that battery production and disposal cause far more damage and pollution than coal use. I am for clean energy, but we have to look at total effects.
For what reason would John Deere build such a machine it would take a very large battery pack to make it work and would weigh more than a conventional machine with a Diesel engine I don’t know many contractors that would be interested in such a machine
