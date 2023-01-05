ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myveronanj.com

Diane MacEvoy FitzSimmons, 81

Diane MacEvoy FitzSimmons, 81, died peacefully on January 4, 2023 at her home surrounded by loved ones in North Caldwell. Services and interment were private. Born and raised in Newark, Diane lived in Verona and Point Pleasant before moving to North Caldwell in 2013. She earned a bachelor’s degree in English and secondary education and a master’s degree in psychology, both from Seton Hall University.
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
myveronanj.com

Basketball To Play Jandoli Scholarship Game

The boys basketball teams of Verona and Cedar Grove will play their annual game to raise money for scholarships in honor of the late Jimmy Jandoli on Saturday, January 14. Jandoli, who grew up in Cedar Grove and raised his family in Verona, passed away from cancer in 2019 at only 56. He had married into the sports-loving Hill family, and its Team Hill Foundation organized a game, dubbed the Jimmy Jandoli Tip-Off, to honor his memory.
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
myveronanj.com

Winter Color Guard Returns To VHS

The Verona High School color guard, with its bright flags and crisp routines, has been a fixture at football games and marching band competitions for decades. But once fall ended, the guard receded into the background of the busy life at VHS. No more: After a 40-year absence, VHS once again has a winter color guard to compete across the tri-state area.
VERONA, NJ
myveronanj.com

Library Lecture: After The Revolutionary War

The Verona Public Library will present the lecture “After the Revolutionary War…Let Our Country Begin!” on Wednesday, January 11 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Historian Joel Farkas will present a fascinating and lighthearted look at our country’s origins. We know about the Revolution, but what happened next? Tune in to find out!
VERONA, NJ
CBS New York

Roseland, N.J. mayor: Resident shot at would-be car thief inside his home

ROSELAND, N.J. -- A suspect who made his way into a New Jersey house to steal the key fob to a luxury car didn't expect to be confronted by the homeowner with a gun.Ring door camera video shows two suspects pulling up to the house on La Salle Court in Roseland and going towards the house. Then, the same camera camera captured a suspect jogging away and another one literally sprinting.The incident unfolded shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday."The intruder was met by the home owner. The home owner fired one round, from a handgun. We believe that he missed...
ROSELAND, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy