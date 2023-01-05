ROSELAND, N.J. -- A suspect who made his way into a New Jersey house to steal the key fob to a luxury car didn't expect to be confronted by the homeowner with a gun.Ring door camera video shows two suspects pulling up to the house on La Salle Court in Roseland and going towards the house. Then, the same camera camera captured a suspect jogging away and another one literally sprinting.The incident unfolded shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday."The intruder was met by the home owner. The home owner fired one round, from a handgun. We believe that he missed...

