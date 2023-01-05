Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Greeted President Biden and Gave Him this Letter Blaming Him for the Border CrisisTom HandyTexas State
Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visitMalek SherifEl Paso, TX
President Biden Visits US-Mexico Border, Stresses Need for Additional ResourcesLarry LeaseEl Paso, TX
Why the Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas is a sanctuary for migrantsEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country LegallyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s about time’: Migrants, residents at the Texas border anticipate Pres. Biden’s arrival
EL PASO, Texas – President Joe Biden is set to make his first visit to the Texas border as President of the United States in El Paso on Sunday. KPRC 2 Investigates arrived Saturday evening in anticipation of the visit. Minutes after touching down we spoke with residents who have seen a recent surge of migrants in their city.
Click2Houston.com
Joe Biden tours El Paso for first border visit of his presidency
EL PASO — President Joe Biden toured El Paso for about four hours on Sunday, visiting the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since taking office in the White House. He was greeted by Gov. Greg Abbott upon arrival at the El Paso airport. Abbott has been a chief critic of Biden’s immigration policies and has frequently called on him to visit the border over the past year as the number of migrant arrests has broken records.
Click2Houston.com
‘They need a lot of resources’: President Biden speaks on Border Personnel
EL PASO, Texas – President Joe Biden’s first visit to El Paso on Sunday afternoon since taking office was spent with local officials and personnel from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. President Biden himself even visited a stretch of the border with officers near downtown to get...
Click2Houston.com
Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital
RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazilian authorities said Monday that they were looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation’s halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
