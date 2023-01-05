Read full article on original website
Related
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity
Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs' group has been used for the stated charitable purpose. (Iowa Capital Dispatch illustration using ISSDA solicitations and IRS filings) Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent...
Corydon Times-Republican
School choice, property tax legislation top of leaders’ minds entering 2023 session
Members of the Iowa House are sworn into office on the first day of the 2023 legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023 at the State Capitol in Des Moines. (Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Republicans on Monday kicked off their seventh straight year of holding a trifecta in the...
Corydon Times-Republican
School choice, property tax and tort reform: What to expect in the 2023 legislative session
The Iowa Capitol. (Photo by Katie Akin/Iowa Capital Dispatch) The Iowa Legislature opens its 2023 legislative session Monday with a Republican agenda that includes a return to discussions about “school choice,” tort reform and pipeline legislation which did not move forward in previous years. While Republicans already held...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa secretary of state will file bill to add members to recount board members
(The Center Square) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation that provides more flexibility for the makeup of recount boards. Recount boards, which currently have three members for counties with 15,000 to 49,000 people, would increase to five members. Counties with more than 50,000 people would have seven-member boards, Pate said in a Jan. 6 news release. Recount board members, apart from one designee from each candidate, would be precinct election officials the judicial district’s chief judge selects.
Corydon Times-Republican
On Iowa Politics Podcast: What’s on tap for the legislative session?
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: the circus that has been the election of the next U.S. House Speaker, and look ahead to the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the...
Corydon Times-Republican
Pritzker on pay raises for lawmakers, state leaders
During an unrelated news conference at Central Illinois Foodbank, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he sought raises for cabinet members to help recruit and retain talented people to leave the private sector.
Corydon Times-Republican
Pritzker volunteers at Central Illinois Foodbank
Gov. J.B. Pritzker answered a few questions at the Central Illinois Foodbank before he and his wife, MK Pritzker, did some volunteer work with the organization on Saturday.
