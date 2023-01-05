ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Corydon Times-Republican

Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity

Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs' group has been used for the stated charitable purpose. (Iowa Capital Dispatch illustration using ISSDA solicitations and IRS filings) Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent...
Iowa secretary of state will file bill to add members to recount board members

(The Center Square) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation that provides more flexibility for the makeup of recount boards. Recount boards, which currently have three members for counties with 15,000 to 49,000 people, would increase to five members. Counties with more than 50,000 people would have seven-member boards, Pate said in a Jan. 6 news release. Recount board members, apart from one designee from each candidate, would be precinct election officials the judicial district’s chief judge selects.
On Iowa Politics Podcast: What’s on tap for the legislative session?

On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: the circus that has been the election of the next U.S. House Speaker, and look ahead to the 2023 session of the Iowa Legislature. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the...
Pritzker on pay raises for lawmakers, state leaders

During an unrelated news conference at Central Illinois Foodbank, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he sought raises for cabinet members to help recruit and retain talented people to leave the private sector.

