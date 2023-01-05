ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

JohnKaraoke2012
4d ago

Is it funny that at least 2 people have died ? Just wondering....did you think it was funny when all of those people lost their houses due to the fires last year. What about all of the people in the Ukraine dealing with the garbage that they have to is that funny too ? Just because you hate on California. You can say,or feel whichever way you want, but believe it or not homelessness is a country wide issue ( if that's what you were laughing at ) I'm talking to the person who left the Ha Ha emoji. For that matter anyone who thinks that people dying is funny.

kalw.org

New storm hits Northern California, prompting flooding, power outages and evacuation

The National Weather Service has forecast that two to four inches of rain will fall in low-lying areas of the Bay Area, with as much as three-to-six inches of precipitation in higher elevations of the region. The heavy rainfall has already led to widespread flooding throughout Northern California. A flood...
californiaglobe.com

More ‘Bomb Cyclones’ Hit Northern California, Record Rain, Snow

As we wrote last week, the California Sierra snowpack is already at 177% of normal, thanks to recent storms and the “Bomb Cyclone” hitting Northern California. Statewide, the average snow-water equivalent is 17.1 inches — 174% of the historical average. California has been hit by several more...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden declares emergency in California after deadly winter storms

President Biden on Monday declared an emergency in California in response to the severe winter storms, flooding and mudslides the state has experienced since last week. The emergency declaration allows for federal assistance to supplement the local response efforts and it authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate all…
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGAU

Thousands without power, extreme flooding expected with more heavy storms in California

CALIFORNIA — Thousands of people are without power as more heavy storms hit California. Extreme flooding is expected as well. Thunderstorms, snow and heavy winds have hit northern California over the last few days, including Sunday, according to The Associated Press. It is believed that incoming storms and rain could bring more flooding, rising rivers and creating mudslides in areas that are still soggy from the last batches of rain.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Overnight blast from atmospheric river pushes swollen rivers to the brink

GUERNEVILLE -- The latest atmospheric river roared into the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering flooding, water rescues in Felton and evacuations in Soquel and Vacaville.Of particular concern, the National Weather Service said, was flooding at the Russian River at Johnson's Beach near Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles Canyon, Coyote Creek above Hwy 237 at Milpitas, the Big Sur River, Carmel River at Robles Del Rio, the San Lorenzo River at Big Trees and the Guadalupe River above Almaden Expressway.KPIX 5 First Alert Weather: Current Conditions, Forecasts, Alerts For Your AreaAt around 7 a.m., the San Lorenzo River went over...
VACAVILLE, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
Southern California Weather Force

Tornado Watch Issued for Metro Southern California Ahead of Strongest Storm Since January 2010; Complete Coverage

Southern California Weather Force has issued four additional alerts ahead of the strongest storm system not seen since January 2010, making this system an official Category Six out of Six system, the strongest category possible in the Southern California Weather Force system. The Tornado Watch, Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Waterspout Watch, and Winter Weather Advisory have been activated. For those details, along with the rain, snow, and wind models, read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE

