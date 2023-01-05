Read full article on original website
Doctors explain what triggered Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and received life-saving CPR right on the field during Monday Night Football.It was a sight most of us will likely never forget.There is very limited official information, but doctors have a pretty good idea of what caused this cardiac arrest based on what happened on the field."This is more than a one-in-a-million possibility," Dr. William Gray, of Main Line Health, said. "It's that rare."Gray said it appears to be a freak accident that caused Hamlin to suffer a cardiac arrest after being hit in the chest."It appears to be...
Is cardiac arrest the same as a heart attack?
People often use the terms cardiac arrest and heart attack interchangeably, but they are not the same.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
NBC Sports
Packers' Walker ejected for shoving Lions medical staffer
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions staffer tried to move Walker out of the way to get to injured running back...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo after being discharged from hospital
Damar Hamlin’s road to recovery has brought him back to Buffalo. The Bills safety was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and flown out of Cincinnati on Monday. Hamlin took to Twitter to relay the news and show his appreciation for the outpouring of support he’s received.
NBC Sports
On Monday night, Bengals were told the game will resume in 10 minutes
As the Bills and Bengals prepare to resume playing football on Sunday, a question still lingers regarding whether the teams were told that their Week 17 game would resume after appropriate care and attention had been given to Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin. ESPN said during the broadcast that the game...
NBC Sports
Report: Chiefs abstained from vote to change playoff rules following cancellation
The final tally for Friday’s vote to change the existing rule regarding the impact of cancelled games, per a source with knowledge of the numbers, went like this: 25 yes, three no, four abstentions. That’s only one more “yes” than the rules require to change rules. As to the...
Look: J.J. Watt Reveals Special Cleats For Final NFL Game
On Sunday, Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt will lace up his cleats for the final time. Following the Buccaneers-Cardinals game on Christmas Day, Watt announced that he's retiring at the end of the 2022 season. Since the Cardinals are out of playoff contention, this Sunday's game against the 49ers will...
NBC Sports
Roger Goodell on Bills-Bengals: Standard protocol was to resume play
One of the lingering questions from Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game relates to whether the league planned to proceed. ESPN said that the game would continue after a five-minute warmup period. NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent vehemently denied that any consideration was given to continuing the game.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur: Quay Walker’s actions are “unacceptable”
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday night’s loss that there is no excuse for the actions of linebacker Quay Walker, who was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions’ medical staff. That was the second time this season that Walker was ejected for shoving someone...
NBC Sports
In NFL vs. ESPN over whether Bills-Bengals would resume, an ESPN reporter breaks the tie
A week after ESPN tiptoed around the prospect of openly disputing the league’s line-in-the-sand position that no consideration was ever given to resuming the Week 17 game between the Bills and Bengals, ESPN.com has dropped a bombshell that bolsters ESPN’s position — and that takes specific aim at NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent.
NBC Sports
Browns say they had no choice but to severe ties with Bernie Kosar after he violated NFL rules
The Browns severed ties with Bernie Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers. On Sunday morning, Kosar tweeted that his “services are no longer desired or needed” on the team’s pregame radio show.
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin is making continued progress, remains in critical condition
Bills safety Damar Hamlin is continuing to make progress, the team said in a statement on Saturday afternoon. “Per the physicians at UC Medical Center, Damar is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition,” the Bills’ statement said. “He continues to breathe on his own and his neurological function is excellent.”
NBC Sports
Texans winning, Bears losing with first overall pick in 2023 NFL draft on the line
The Texans aren’t tanking, and the Bears may benefit. Heading into today’s games, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft came down to this: The Texans own the first pick unless both the Texans win and the Bears lose. And at halftime the Texans lead the Colts 17-7, while the Vikings lead the Bears 16-6.
NBC Sports
Rams’ Russ Yeast taken to hospital with pulmonary contusion, in stable condition
Rams safety Russ Yeast has been taken to a Seattle hospital after suffering a pulmonary contusion during today’s game against the Seahawks. Yeast is in stable condition, Rams head coach Sean McVay said after the game. The Rams initially announced during the game that Yeast had suffered a chest...
NBC Sports
Baker Mayfield: I know I’m a starting quarterback
At one point in the 2022 season, Baker Mayfield was arguably the worst starting quarterback in the league. He completed just 58 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards with six touchdowns, six interceptions, and six fumbles in seven appearances with six starts for the Panthers. His passer rating was just 74.4.
