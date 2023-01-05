Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm will bring an extended period of moderate to locally heavy rainfall. Excessive rainfall rates are likely over the San Bernardino County mountains where flooding and debris flows are most likely through this afternoon. There is also the potential for higher intensity rainfall from showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon as the cold front moves southeastward across the area. Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Wind Warning issued for Antelope Valley, Los Angeles County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 03:01:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around large trees. If possible, stay in your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Antelope Valley; Los Angeles County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines, possibly causing power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the Antelope Valley, winds will be strongest in the foothills.
