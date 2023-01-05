ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

Houma food truck goes brick-and-mortar with meals inspired by love lost to cancer

By Colin Campo, The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

In 2019, Thomas Nguyen set out to change the world one meal at a time with a food truck inspired by the death of his fiancé, Tiffiney Duplantis.

The Houma couple started to plan and prepare healthy meals to tackle her stomach issues, which they later learned were caused by pancreatic cancer.

"We started trying to eat healthy again, but it was just so tough because a family with kids and two full-time jobs, it's hard to meal prep every time," Nguyen said. "She's the one who inspired me to do this because eating healthy is the key to a longer life."

What they started together has since grown into a restaurant, Body by Thomas, which celebrated its grand opening Wednesday. It's open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 411 Corporate Drive in a space formerly occupied by Fig Café, which has closed. Nguyen said after staff training, the restaurant will expand hours to open at 7 a.m. And he plans to replace the sign in a few days.

Body by Thomas first got into business as a food truck at the 985 Eats Food Truck Park in Gray. The truck now sits behind the restaurant, and he still uses it to cook meals.

At the restaurant, customers choose a protein, vegetable and carbohydrate. Each meal is under 500 calories. The price is based on the protein chosen. Chicken and turkey are $10, shrimp $11, salmon $11.50 and steak $13.

For veggies, the options are green beans, asparagus, zucchini, squash, Brussels sprouts and broccoli. And for carbs the options are jasmine rice, quinoa, brown rice, California rice, sweet potato and baked potato.

Set to K-Love, the Christian radio station, the doors opened at 11 a.m. Wednesday, and Body by Thomas served 15 customers in the first 30 minutes. There were also 50 to-go plates ordered.

Raquel Duplantis was the third customer in line. She said she's been a fan of the food truck, and when she heard Nguyen had a restaurant, she had to swing by. She ordered the eggroll bowl, Nguyen's signature dish.

"It's nice to have a place where there's a healthy option," she said. "I like the convenience, and it's a step up from McDonald's."

The eggroll bowl consists of ground turkey, low sodium soy sauce, cabbage, brown sugar, chili powder and Nguyen's special seasonings.

Nguyen said he was excited about the number of people who showed up for the first day and for the future.

"I'm just blessed that all this came to play. I'm a single parent, and this is the only thing I have," he said. "I don't have a plan B, this is my plan A, do or die. I put everything into it, and if this doesn't work out, I don't know what else will."

The Courier

