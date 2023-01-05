Read full article on original website
Rodgers Dodges Questions After Spurning Jersey Trade Request
The Packers quarterback was coy about why he wants to keep the jersey from Sunday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams’s jersey swap request of Aaron Rodgers was spurned by the Packers quarterback on Sunday night after Detroit eliminated Green Bay with a 20–16 victory at Lambeau Field.
