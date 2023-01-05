ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Suspect in Idaho murders drove through Colorado

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQpZp_0k4iX1iv00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — New details released in the probable cause affidavit shows that Bryan Kohberger , the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, drove through Colorado in December.

Kohberger, 28, was arrested last week in Scranton, Pennsylvania, in connection to the deadly stabbings of four students : Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Murder suspect Bryan Kohberger back in Idaho to face charges

He was extradited to the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho on Wednesday evening.

Bryan Kohberger drove through Colorado

The investigation started on Nov. 13 when the Moscow Police Department responded to 1122 King Road, Moscow, Idaho to investigate the four homicides.

While looking at video from the area around where the murders happened, investigators said they noticed what they believed to be the suspect’s vehicle multiple times on the morning of the homicides, which matched the timeframe.

The vehicle was determined to be a white Hyundai Elantra. Later in the investigation, investigators reviewed camera footage from Washington State University where Kohberger was a student. They saw a white Hyundai Elantra that matched the one seen at the homicide scene in Idaho.

The cameras showed the Elantra traveling from Washington State University toward Moscow, Idaho around 2:44 a.m. and it was later spotted near the Washington State campus around 5:25 a.m., which is in the timeframe that the murders happened, documents showed.

During the investigation, the Elantra was determined to be registered to Kohberger.

In October, Kohberger was pulled over by a Washington State police officer. His vehicle had Pennsylvania plates at the time.

On Nov. 18, five days after the homicides, Kohberger registered his Elantra with the state of Washington and got Washington license plates.

Idaho murder suspect stopped twice by police during cross-country trip

On Dec. 13, Kohberger’s vehicle was captured by a license plate reader in Loma, Colorado, which is around 18 miles northwest of Grand Junction.

What does the police affidavit say?

During the investigation, police found a knife sheath that had “KaBar” and “USMC” on it with United States Marine Corps eagle globe and anchor insignia stamped on the outside of it.

The Idaho State Lab found only one source of DNA on it on the button snap of the knife sheath.

The DNA was later matched to Kohberger.

Read full story on what led to Bryan Kohberger’s arrest here

According to the probable cause affidavit, before the bodies were discovered in the home, a surviving roommate told investigators she heard crying, so she opened her door and “saw a figure clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person’s mouth and nose walking towards her.”

She gave police a description of the man and told them she did not recognize the man, so she went back to her room and locked the door.

Investigators later determined that her description matched Kohberger based on his driver’s license. A shoe print was also found outside of the roommate’s door, which matched her story about where the suspect walked.

Kohberger is currently being held without bail at the Latah County Jail in Idaho.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

