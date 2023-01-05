ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

WIBW

Lawrence fire crews extinguish apartment complex cooking fire

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence extinguished a small cooking fire in a local apartment complex. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, Engine 5′s crew was called to reports of a fire at an apartment complex in Lawrence. When firefighters...
LAWRENCE, KS
KVOE

Water heater issue leads to fire in Emporia home

Emporia Fire believes a house fire Sunday evening started in the laundry room. Firefighters were dispatched to 106 Union around 5 pm, finding smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived. Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News an electrical malfunction apparently developed in a water heater in the laundry room. The fire spread to some nearby clothes and parts of the laundry room but was limited to that room. Smoke damage was evident through most of the rest of the house.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Apparent electrical issue sparks fire call to Emporia apartment complex

An apparent electrical issue triggered a structure fire response to an Emporia apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe responded to The Villas, 1839 Merchant, around 8:35 am after smoke was reported in room 302. Emporia Fire Capt Ben Lienemann says the reported smoke came from a circuit board on an air handling unit. No fire was discovered.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday

One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka gas station and convenience store was robbed early Tuesday, police said. The hold-up was reported at 3:50 a.m. at the Gas & Shop location at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Police said the robber displayed a gun and took cash from the business before...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Water main break forces closure of downtown Topeka street

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced the complete closure of a street in downtown Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that it has been forced to completely close SW 1st St. between SW Jackson and SW Kansas Ave. Staff noted that...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Law Enforcement rolling up sleeves for Blue Blood Drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 44 units of blood today were given as part of the Blue Blood Drive hosted by the Red Cross and Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS. Linda Bohlender with COPS says this year’s Blue Blood Drive was a success. “This is our 4th or 5th...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emporia New Year’s Eve hotel disturbance suspect wanted in Colorado

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who told officers he had explosives on him and then made them chase him around an Emporia hotel may have other legal challenges to worry about. KVOE reports that Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an alleged incident at the Best Western in Emporia at 2836 W 18th Ave. on New Year’s Eve. He alleged to officials that he had explosives in his possession before he led them on a foot chase through the hotel before he was subdued and arrested.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Update: Thursday afternoon fire classified incendiary, likely associated with trespassers, causes $20,000 damage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire caused extensive damage to a house early Thursday afternoon in the Old Town neighborhood just west of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden-frame house at 722 S.W. Buchanan. The fire caused extensive damage to the house. Much of the damage appeared to have occurred on the south side of the house.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi

COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
COPELAND, KS
WIBW

Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
MERRIAM, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch

A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: One dead in weekend Kansas shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend homicide. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased...
TOPEKA, KS

