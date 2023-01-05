Read full article on original website
WIBW
Lawrence fire crews extinguish apartment complex cooking fire
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence extinguished a small cooking fire in a local apartment complex. Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical says that around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, Engine 5′s crew was called to reports of a fire at an apartment complex in Lawrence. When firefighters...
KVOE
Water heater issue leads to fire in Emporia home
Emporia Fire believes a house fire Sunday evening started in the laundry room. Firefighters were dispatched to 106 Union around 5 pm, finding smoke coming from the eaves as they arrived. Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann tells KVOE News an electrical malfunction apparently developed in a water heater in the laundry room. The fire spread to some nearby clothes and parts of the laundry room but was limited to that room. Smoke damage was evident through most of the rest of the house.
WIBW
Topeka man injured after cut off in KC traffic, crashes into trees
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was injured after he was cut off in Kansas City traffic over the weekend and crashed his car as a result. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 221.8 on eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte Co. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.
KVOE
Apparent electrical issue sparks fire call to Emporia apartment complex
An apparent electrical issue triggered a structure fire response to an Emporia apartment complex Sunday morning. Firefighters from Emporia, Americus and Olpe responded to The Villas, 1839 Merchant, around 8:35 am after smoke was reported in room 302. Emporia Fire Capt Ben Lienemann says the reported smoke came from a circuit board on an air handling unit. No fire was discovered.
KVOE
Woman hurt after minivan hits tree in east Emporia early Sunday
One woman was taken to Newman Regional Health after a crash in east Emporia on Sunday morning. The crash happened officially at 505 East around 7:15 am. Emporia Police Officer Sinjin Andrews says the woman was driving a minivan southbound when she went off the street and hit both a tree and mailbox. The van suffered moderate front-end damage, while the mailbox was destroyed and the tree was largely unaffected.
WIBW
Man rushed to Topeka hospital after Highway 24 crash near St. George
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was rushed to a Topeka hospital after a crash along Highway 24 near St. George. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 24 and Flush Rd. near St. George with reports of a crash.
WIBW
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka gas station and convenience store was robbed early Tuesday, police said. The hold-up was reported at 3:50 a.m. at the Gas & Shop location at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Police said the robber displayed a gun and took cash from the business before...
WIBW
Police identify victim of weekend homicide near downtown Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police have identified the victim of a weekend homicide near downtown Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Jan. 9, that it has identified the victim of a homicide the day before as Shawn A. Carter, 45, of Topeka. Officials continue to investigate the circumstances...
Police ID person killed in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Police have released the name of a person found dead in a weekend shooting. Shawn Carter, 45, of Topeka, was found dead Sunday morning near 13th and Madison in Southeast Topeka, police said Monday. Police said Carter was shot to death. Officers were dispatched to the shooting at 8:51 a.m. Sunday.
WIBW
Water main break forces closure of downtown Topeka street
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break has forced the complete closure of a street in downtown Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Monday morning, Jan. 9, that it has been forced to completely close SW 1st St. between SW Jackson and SW Kansas Ave. Staff noted that...
WIBW
Shawnee woman hospitalized after swerving across traffic, hitting barrier wall
SHAWNEE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee woman was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after she lost control of her vehicle and swerved across lanes of traffic on the interstate and hit a barrier wall. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan....
WIBW
Law Enforcement rolling up sleeves for Blue Blood Drive
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 44 units of blood today were given as part of the Blue Blood Drive hosted by the Red Cross and Concerns of Police Survivors, or COPS. Linda Bohlender with COPS says this year’s Blue Blood Drive was a success. “This is our 4th or 5th...
1 in serious condition after KCFD rescues vehicle from Brush Creek
One person is in serious condition after the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department rescued a vehicle from Brush Creek overnight.
WIBW
Emporia New Year’s Eve hotel disturbance suspect wanted in Colorado
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who told officers he had explosives on him and then made them chase him around an Emporia hotel may have other legal challenges to worry about. KVOE reports that Adam Nicklaus Lacer-D’Angelo was arrested on New Year’s Eve after an alleged incident at the Best Western in Emporia at 2836 W 18th Ave. on New Year’s Eve. He alleged to officials that he had explosives in his possession before he led them on a foot chase through the hotel before he was subdued and arrested.
WIBW
Update: Thursday afternoon fire classified incendiary, likely associated with trespassers, causes $20,000 damage
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire caused extensive damage to a house early Thursday afternoon in the Old Town neighborhood just west of downtown Topeka. The blaze was reported at 12:22 p.m. Thursday at a two-story, wooden-frame house at 722 S.W. Buchanan. The fire caused extensive damage to the house. Much of the damage appeared to have occurred on the south side of the house.
WIBW
Western Kansas woman pronounced dead after crash with semi
COPELAND, Kan. (WIBW) - A Western Kansas woman was pronounced dead by hospital staff after a crash with a semi-truck on a state highway over the weekend. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of the U.S. Highway 56 and Kansas Highway 144 junction northeast of Copeland with reports of a serious collision.
WIBW
Merriam woman hospitalized after rear-ended by Topeka man on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was sent to the hospital over the weekend after she was rear-ended by a Topeka man on an interstate in Kansas City. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, emergency crews were called to the area of I-635 and I-70 in Kansas City with reports of an injury crash.
Emporia gazette.com
Semi driver rolls into turnpike ditch
A Topeka man escaped with minor injuries when he slid a semi-truck off the Kansas Turnpike Friday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Bill Hernandez, 49, was heading north from the Emporia interchange around 2:55 p.m. He somehow went off the highway and into a ditch about six miles north of the exit.
WIBW
Driver hospitalized after vehicle runs red light, causes 3-car collision
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One driver was taken to a hospital after red light was run and a 3-vehicle collision ensued. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and Parallel Rd. with reports of a 3-vehicle collision.
Police: One dead in weekend Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend homicide. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased...
