New York State

WOWK

IRS sent out 12 million refunds, averaging over $1,200 each, following corrections to 2020 taxes

(WJW) – The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. According to the IRS, the corrections were needed as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act. When President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in March 2021, it excluded “up to $10,200 in unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.”

