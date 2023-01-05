Read full article on original website
Related
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
WOWK
IRS sent out 12 million refunds, averaging over $1,200 each, following corrections to 2020 taxes
(WJW) – The Internal Revenue Service says it has refunded nearly 12 million taxpayers after making corrections to their 2020 tax returns. According to the IRS, the corrections were needed as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act. When President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in March 2021, it excluded “up to $10,200 in unemployment compensation from taxable income calculations.”
Comments / 0