Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 30 People Arrested the First Full Week of the New Year
We have successfully survived the first week of 2023 and I must say it's not that bad, unless you live outside of Lubbock. I am not saying anything we don't already know but goodness those tumbleweeds have been huge! Good thing the city was offering drop off locations for those tumbleweeds last week.
Lubbock NYE Resolution FAIL: A Car Has Already Hit A House
The first two were shaky, and the third is already a failed resolution. Lubbock only made it 8 days into the new year before a car hit a house. Here's the aftermath, as photographed by KCBD:. Woof. That house will need major repairs and that car is possibly totaled. It's...
TxDOT seeks input on transit needs for seniors, individuals with disabilities
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a series of virtual workshops statewide to better understand how transit can best serve and meet the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities. According to a press release from TxDOT, the Lubbock District virtual public workshop will take...
KLBK Monday Evening Weather Update: January 9th, 2023
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening weather update. Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 38°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. High of 77°. Winds WSW 20-25 MPH. A calm and mostly clear night is expected across the KLBK...
Lubbock, Leave Your Porch Lights On For Fallen First Responders
On January 11th, 2020, the City of Lubbock mourned for the losses and critical injuries of our local first responders. Now, three years later, those first responders' families and friends are asking the community to be safe when they drive and leave their porch lights on in honor of them and to remind people to be smart when driving.
UMC and Covenant seeing increases in COVID hospitalizations; Lubbock Health Department expects trend to continue with latest variant
Officials from University Medical Center and Covenant Health System said on Monday that they are seeing a slight increase in COVID hospitalizations this month compared with last month. The City of Lubbock Health Department said they expect more hospitalizations in the coming weeks with the nationwide rise of XBB.1.5 cases.
Codes Neighborhood Deployment in the Bayless Atkins neighborhood on Jan 11.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Code Administration Department will conduct its next Neighborhood Deployment in the Bayless Atkins neighborhood on Wednesday, January 11. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the objective of the exercise is to identify violations related to junked vehicles,...
CASABlanca Gala & Auction on Saturday, February 25
LUBBOCK, Texas — CASA of the South Plains will host the CASABlanca Gala and Auction on Saturday, February 25, 2023. According to a press release, the CASABlanca Gala and Auction will be held at the Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. The event will include...
The Inside Out Foundation is hosting their 11th annual Women’s Health Seminar on Saturday, January 14
LUBBOCK, Texas—Get your tickets for the 11th annual Women’s Health Seminar hosted by the Inside Out Foundation. The event will be Saturday, January 14 at the Texas Tech Frazier Alumni Pavilion. Reach out to the Inside Out Foundation for tickets and more information about the guest speakers at 806-722-0750 or or theinsideoutfoundation.org.
South Loop backed up, closed eastbound after morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas — A crash at South Loop 289 and Indiana Avenue around 8:00 a.m. prompted closure of the loop, eastbound from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, according to a Lubbock emergency alert. The Lubbock Police Department said the crash resulted in one minor injury. Traffic was, however, backed...
Lubbock Tire Store Offers Kind Gesture To Customer Caught On Security Camera
Security camera footage from Lubbock tire shop, Crest Tires, showed a man looking through a huge pile of tires after hours. Employees believe that he may be looking for a certain size. Instead of being upset that someone was digging around in some of their old tires in the dark, they posted the video along with a very kind gesture, offering the unknown man a free tire.
Northbound traffic closed at Slide and 73rd
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The northbound lanes of Slide Road and 73rd Street are closed due to a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. According to LPD, one person sustained minor injuries in the crash. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as emergency crews clear the crash.
Amigos stores hosting heath fair on Saturday, January 7
LUBBOCK, Texas — Amigos grocery stores will host a health fair for guests on Saturday, January 7, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. According to a press release from The United Family, health fair will offer free screenings which include total cholesterol, glucose and blood pressure checks. There will...
Lubbock Citizens Confused & Horrified Over Tumbleweed Attack
Lubbock citizens are still cleaning up and complaining about the recent attack of tumbleweeds the city saw earlier this week when the winds picked up and blew the dried up terror-weeds into Lubbock. While seen numerous times in westerns and on television, in the year 2023, tumbleweeds are still new...
2023 Top 20 Under 40 award recipients announced in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce and the Young Professionals of Lubbock (YP) recently announced the 2023 Top 20 Under 40 award recipients. According to the a press release, the recipients will be honored a Gala on Thursday, January 19th at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion on the Texas Tech University campus.
HarperFest is hosting the Music and Comedy Fest for a good cause
LUBBOCK, Texas— HarperFest is hosting the Music and Comedy Fest on January 15 at The Garden. HarperFest provides mental health care and resources to members of the service industry community in Lubbock. This event is free to attend, donations accepted. Find out more at harperfest.org.
Lubbock Parks & Recreation Dept. events, classes in Jan. & Feb.
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock’s Parks & Recreation Department will host several events and classes during the months of January and February. Below is a list of the events and classes provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release from the City of Lubbock. Zumba. Monday, January...
Texas Tech’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is designed for adults over 50 who are still working, semi-retired or fully retired. Course catalogs landed in mailboxes last week; the catalog is also online as is membership sign up and course enrollment. The Bernard Osher Foundation is committed to establishing a national network of lifelong learning institutes across the country. Find out more at OLLI.TTU.EDU or by calling (806) 742-6554.
Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
