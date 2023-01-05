Read full article on original website
myfox28columbus.com
Sinzae Reed: Family advocates call for better trauma resources from city
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Megan Reed was not given the help that she should have after the death of Sinzae," advocate and J.U.S.T 614 co-founder Ramon Obey said at Monday's City Council meeting. "She was left to mourn alone without a trauma team showing up to walk her through the process or just be there to help her."
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Council votes for former member to fill vacant seat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus City Council voted for former city council member and Columbus Public Safety Director Mitchell Brown to fulfill the remainder of President Pro Tem Elizabeth Brown's term after she stepped down. Brown stepped down from her post at the end of 2022 to lead...
myfox28columbus.com
Victim wants answers on why it could take weeks to get police crime report
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A north Columbus woman, whose new car was swiped of expensive tires and wheels by thieves over the weekend, is angry she could wait up to 14 business days to get the crime report from Columbus police. "I consider this an emergency, said Shynisha Jay....
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed in north Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was killed in a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. Officers were called to the scene along Riverview Drive around 10:13 a.m. after a report of a shooting. Police said a man was found dead inside an apartment. No information on the victim's...
myfox28columbus.com
Protestors gather at Ohio Statehouse calling for answers in Sinzae Reed case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members and family of a 13-year-old shooting victim protested in front of the Ohio Statehouse Saturday. Sinza Reed was shot and killed at the Wedgewood apartments on Oct. 12, 2022. Officers found Reed seriously injured at the Wedgewood Village Apartments at 5:46 p.m., police...
myfox28columbus.com
Person killed in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Franklin Park in Columbus. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in the 1600 block of Oak Street. No suspect details have been announced and police are investigating.
myfox28columbus.com
Moms who lost their children to gun violence work with Columbus teens
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A group of Columbus mothers started a new program for young people, encouraging them to set goals for their future. Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children is a sisterhood formed over the shared pain of losing a child. This year, the mothers want to include teens in their outreach.
myfox28columbus.com
City reaches agreements with several businesses whose liquor licenses were in jeopardy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several businesses whose liquor licenses were in jeopardy are now in the clear. City Attorney Zach Klein came to agreements with PJ's Grill, Moments Grill, Midway On High and Save-Way Mini Mart, as well as a Sunoco station, a Speedway station and two UDF stores.
myfox28columbus.com
Man charged with murder in Hilltop shooting last month
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man charged with fatally shooting a 25-year-old in the Hilltop is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday. Mahat Salat, 21, is charged with the murder of Suleeman Abdi. He was killed on Dec. 17 along Wedgewood Drive. Officers were called to the Wedgewood...
myfox28columbus.com
Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
myfox28columbus.com
Man in critical condition following shooting in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in northeast Columbus Monday night. Police were called to the 4000 block of Clock Court around 11 p.m. on a report of a man being shot. Officers arrived at the scene and found a...
myfox28columbus.com
18-year-old shot in kitchen in south Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while in his kitchen. Columbus police responded shooting in the 1300 block of Benvue Avenue on Saturday around 12:22 a.m. and found an 18-year-old shot in the shoulder. The victim said he had heard several gunshots...
myfox28columbus.com
Man shot by wife in east Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man has been hospitalized following a shooting in east Columbus. According to Columbus police, a call came in at 2:49 p.m. on Saturday of a man shot in the leg by his wife. The incident happened in the 1800 block of East Walnut Street.
myfox28columbus.com
14-year-old boy shot in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a suspected teenage shooter after another teen was shot near Cooper Stadium in southwest Columbus. Police said a 14-year-old boy was shot in the 1100 block of West Mound Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Investigators said they located a vehicle...
myfox28columbus.com
Teens charged after online threats to Hilliard school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two 15-year-old students are now facing charges in connection with making threatening Instagram posts targeting Hilliard Davidson High School. About 900 of 1,900 Hilliard Davidson high school students did not attend classes Monday. Around 8:30 p.m., concerned students and parents contacted Hilliard City Schools about...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with donation towards NAACP
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will be honoring Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by donating a portion of admission to the Central Ohio branch of the NAACP. $1 of every paid admission will be donated to the non-profit organization on Monday, Jan. 16. The standard...
myfox28columbus.com
ODOT recommends online comment form, not car horn, to sound off on congested US 23
DELAWARE, Ohio (WSYX) — You may be inclined to use your car horn or hand gestures to sound off about congestion on US 23 in Delaware County, but ODOT engineers would prefer you make comments on their website. In fact, you have less than a week to do so...
myfox28columbus.com
New Year, New You: Financial Resolutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If getting your finances in order is your new year's resolution, we've got you covered. Legacy Retirement Group Kristin Taylor offers tips to help you reshape your finances with Good Day Columbus' Jackie Orozco and Maria Durant.
myfox28columbus.com
Police say death of 8-month-old boy in Linden is 'suspicious'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police homicide detectives are investigating the death of an eight-month-old boy in North Linden as suspicious, police said early Tuesday morning. Officers found the boy at a home in the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street after a 911 caller told dispatchers their son was...
myfox28columbus.com
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of a deadly shooting at a gas station along Cleveland Avenue was taken into custody Saturday. Columbus police on Wednesday charged Abdulbasid Ahmed, 20, with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Hassan Hassan at a Shell gas station and Safina World Restaurant.
