Click10.com
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: January 8, 2023
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida Director of Emergency Management Kevin Guthrie, Congressman Carlos Gimenez and Local 10 News’ journalists Janine Stanwood and Hatzel Vela. The full episode can be seen at the top of...
Click10.com
Officials take over 50 migrants into custody in Florida Keys as state resources begin offering assistance
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Several dozen migrants were taken into custody on Sunday in the Florida Keys after arriving on homemade boats. According to the U.S Border Patrol, agents responded to two migrant landings and encountered a total of 53 migrants. Four of the migrants were taken to a...
Click10.com
Manny Diaz ‘retiring’ from role as Florida Democratic Party Chair
MIAMI – South Florida politician Manny Diaz is stepping down from his position as the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party. The former Mayor of Miami is, in his words, “retiring” after two years in the role. Diaz’s decision comes two months after Democrats suffered historic losses...
Click10.com
Florida gas prices declining again after 32 cent spike
Florida gas prices are once again declining after surging 32 cents during the past two weeks, AAA reported Monday. According to AAA, the state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, but they expect the decline to continue. “Gas prices soared in recent weeks, after winter storms...
