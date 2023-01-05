Read full article on original website
Linda Gregory
Linda passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on December 30, 2022. Her family and friends will miss her quiet, steady presence and her “always being there” for them, like an angel by their side. She was a fun, light-hearted person, not one to criticize, and was rarely angry. Linda grew up near Los Angeles, first in Wilmington and later in Rancho Palos Verdes. She loved music, and both Linda and her mom played the accordion and the piano throughout their lives. Linda loved anything to do with music, and it was her passion. As a teen when she wasn’t practicing her accordion or piano, she enjoyed the nearby beaches, accompanied by her purple, Bing surfboard.
William K. Dial
William K. Dial, 82, died peacefully in Santa Barbara, CA on January 5th, 2023, after succumbing to AML (acute myeloid leukemia). Bill was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on February 17, 1940, to Col. Richard J. Dial and Lucille Keck Dial. He was an army brat who lived everywhere the Army sent his father: Ft. Benning, GA, Ft. Hamilton, NY, in Yokohama, Ft. McPherson, GA., and in Anchorage, Alaska where Bill spent 3 summers. Bill graduated from Andover in 1957 and from Yale in 1961. From June 1961 to June 1964 Bill was in an armored battalion in Germany, 8th Infantry Division as a heavy truck company commander. Bill graduated from law school at Boldt Hall in Berkeley in 1967 and practiced as an attorney for 37 years in various law firms in Los Angeles. He retired in 2008 when he and his life partner, Maureen, moved to Santa Barbara. Bill volunteered for AVP (Alternatives to Violence Project) at San Luis Obispo Men’s Colony and later at Lompoc Federal Prison where he introduced the program into the federal prison system in CA. He was beloved and valued by the incarcerated individuals he worked with.
Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara Undead After All
You can’t keep a good museum down. Turns out the pandemic wasn’t the final nail in the coffin of the venerable Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara (MCASB). After closing its doors in August of 2022 due to ongoing financial strains, the organization — which was founded in 1976 as the Contemporary Arts Forum (CAF) — is springing back to life this month under new leadership.
Former 805ers, Orchestrally Representing
For January’s Santa Barbara Symphony edition (the weekend of January 21 and 22), the programming spotlight turns to a pair of composers with strong ties here. Elmer Bernstein, the late, great film composer of note (To Kill a Mockingbird, the jazz-lined Man with a Golden Arm, The Magnificent Seven, Ghostbusters and hundreds more), not only lived in Santa Barbara for years — before the days when long-distance digital workflow was possible for film composers — but collaborated with the Santa Barbara Symphony on several occasions.
La Cumbre Plaza Development Requires a Specific Plan
We are deeply concerned by Supervisor Williams’s comment regarding our design review committees “running amok.” We assume a longtime elected representative of the people of Santa Barbara would have better understanding of and appreciation for the purpose of our boards and commissions, and their dedication to the preservation of our unique architectural heritage. That heritage is cherished by the people of Santa Barbara, and they want it protected.
School’s Out for the Storm in Santa Barbara
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 4:15 p.m.] UC Santa Barbara has canceled classes for the remainder of Monday and Tuesday due to extreme weather conditions in Santa Barbara County. Academic Senate Divisional Chair Susannah Scott confirmed in a statement to UCSB’s student paper the Nexus that UCSB classes are canceled today and tomorrow.
Entire Community of Montecito Ordered to Evacuate, Along with Parts of South County
[Update: January 9, 2023, 3:15 p.m.] Santa Barbara County has ordered evacuations effective immediately for the following areas due to threats to life safety caused by the ongoing storm:. • Entire community of Montecito. • All residents of Toro Canyon, Padaro Lane from Calle Real to Santa Claus Lane in...
Revised Evacuation and Shelter in Place Orders Released Tuesday Evening
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 7:30 p.m.] The onslaught of rain is drowning low spots at on-ramps and off-ramps, with cars submerged at Milpas Street and San Ysidro Road, causing the ramps off the southbound 101 to be closed at those two roads, as well as at Winchester Road in Goleta. The 101 is now virtually impassable, as the lanes are closing just north of Ventura as the river is about to rise above the highway lanes, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Highway 101 Closed Between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara Due to Flooding
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 4 p.m.] The California Highway Patrol has closed Highway 101 between State Route 150 in Carpinteria to Cabrillo Boulevard in Santa Barbara due to flooding and weather conditions. CHP says that there is “no ETA on reopening at this time” and asks drivers to stay home and off the roads today if at all possible.
Major Storm Hits Montecito on Five-Year Anniversary of 1/9 Debris Flow
Five years have passed since the 2017 Thomas Fire and 2018’s catastrophic 1/9 Debris Flow rocked Montecito and the surrounding community. Santa Barbara County has made significant efforts to recover over these last five years, but painful memories and emotions tied to the events have still lingered for many residents. This year’s anniversary has been made even more taxing by the back-to-back storms that have battered South County in the past two weeks, triggering evacuation orders in many of the same Montecito neighborhoods that were inundated with mud and debris five years ago today.
Santa Barbara MTD Suspends Bus Service Monday Evening Through Tuesday Morning
City bus service is suspended as of 6 p.m. Monday, January 9, Santa Barbara MTD announced late this afternoon. In its statement, MTD said the cancellation of service is “due to weather and flooding conditions and in following the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management’s guidance to the public to remain in place and not travel.” MTD said it expected service to resume around noon on Tuesday, January 10.
Evacuations, Road Closures, and Flooding Continue to Impact Santa Barbara County
With Mother Nature observing the fifth anniversary of the January 9 Debris Flow by delivering potentially catastrophic rains, Santa Barbara’s Mayor Randy Rowse found himself on the way to the city’s Emergency Operations Center. With city creeks filling fast and running hard, emergency crews have been placed on-call for late-night shifts.
Santa Barbara County School Closures Continue into Tuesday
[Update: Jan. 9, 2023, 6:50 p.m.] All 20 Santa Barbara County public school districts have confirmed that they will be closed on Tuesday, January 10, due to extreme storm conditions, according to Camie Barnwell, the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Director of Communications, in a press release Monday night.
The Path to the Path
For those who haven’t been following, Santa Barbara County snagged a $5.4 million grant from the state’s coveted Active Transportation Program (ATP) to close the three-quarter-mile gap in our region’s multi-use path system through the Modoc Open Space. Currently the paved Obern Trail at the west end of the Open Space dead ends at Modoc Road, forcing cyclists and pedestrians onto the unprotected shoulder of a high-speed, busy road. Not for the faint of heart or those who are lacking skill and confidence. At the east end of the Open Space across Via Senda, the county is completing construction of the first phase of the Modoc Multi-Use Path project which is a one-third-mile paved trail connecting to the city’s recently completed Modoc/Las Positas Path.
Major Storm to Impact Santa Barbara County
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Heavy rain is expected countywide Monday, Jan. 9 through Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The heaviest rainfall is expected in south Santa Barbara County foothills/mountains including the Alisal, Cave, and Thomas Fire areas. Damaging winds could blow down large objects such as trees and outdoor furniture....
‘The Neighborhood’ Would Provide Much Needed Housing
The development of housing that provides for multiple tiers of income has long been a priority for the City of Santa Barbara. In keeping with this policy, the City of Santa Barbara applied for a grant to develop a “Specific Plan” for the site currently known as La Cumbre Plaza. Zoning for nearly 2,000 residential units was included a number of years ago in our General Plan Update, the largest and most ambitious housing effort in our history. Because of the “transformative” nature of a project of this scale, our grant proposal was recently scored in the top tier of all grant applications. The committee tasked with awarding these grants deemed that this project was appropriate and would truly provide significant housing for our community.
Historic Theater Poised to Revitalize Lompoc
A diamond in the rough, the Lompoc Theatre Project (LTP) is poised to breathe new life into a community that’s ready for revitalization. This iconic local building in Lompoc’s Old Town has a long and winding history. Now in its second phase of fundraising under the guidance of the Lompoc Theatre Project Corporation, a registered nonprofit, great things are in the works as we usher in the new year.
The Future of Homebuilding May Soon Be Here
After 46 years developing affordable housing, Jennifer McGovern is ready to take the plunge into 3D-printing a three-bedroom, two-bath home, made by the same company that was a finalist in NASA’s Mars Habitat Challenge. McGovern leads the Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County, which in the past 20...
Rainy Monday Leads to Flash Flood Warning, Evacuation Order Expected
The entirety of Santa Barbara County is under a flash flood warning from the deluge overnight, and even heavier rains are expected between 3 and 7 p.m. today. County emergency managers gathered for a press conference this morning, expecting to announce an evacuation order for areas scarred by recent burns — as recent as the Thomas Fire in 2018. Instead, they decided they wanted people to shelter in place given the flash flood warnings in place through 4:45 p.m. The evacuation order is expected to follow.
Bishop Diego Edges Cate 48-41 in Tri-Valley League Showdown
The Bishop Diego boys’ basketball team broke open a tight game late in the fourth quarter to defeat Cate 48-41 in a Tri-Valley League contest on Saturday night in Carpinteria. The Rams were without star big man Babacar Pouye, but acquitted themselves well up until the final stretch when...
