Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
David J. Cole, Sharpsville, PA
SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Cole, formerly of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, entered eternal life on Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was 92 years old. Dave was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on November 18, 1930, the son of the late Harold C. and Prudence M. (Stewart) Cole. He was a...
27 First News
Janna Frankovich, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Janna Frankovich, 86, of Hermitage passed away Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, in Quality Life Services, Mercer. Mrs. Frankovich was born June 4, 1936, in Sharon, a daughter of John Charles “Jack” and Anna Mary (Miller) Drake. A lifelong area resident, she graduated...
27 First News
John J. Krlin, Jr., Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Krlin, Jr., 52, of Hermitage and formerly of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away following a period of failing health, on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Embassy Healthcare of Hermitage. He was born in Sharon, on July 28, 1970 to John Krlin of Florida...
27 First News
Adam Nych, New Wilmington, PA
NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Adam Nych, 96, of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, January 6, 2023. He was born in Lackawannock Township, Pennsylvania on December 19, 1926 to the late Bernard and Mihilina (Pelauska) Nych. Adam was born on the family farm...
27 First News
Dorothy Ann Pagan, Edinburg, PA
EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy A. Semanovich Pagan, 91, went to the heavens on January 7, 2023. Born May 2, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ethel Tomery Semanovich. A graduate of Lowellville High School, Dorothy worked as a cook for Isaly’s,...
27 First News
Raymond G. Taylor, Transfer, PA
TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond G. Taylor, 89, of Transfer, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle. Mr. Taylor was born on February 1, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Baden and Irene (Neff) Taylor. He attended Neville Island High...
27 First News
William F. Menz, Jr., Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – William F. Menz, Jr., 84 of Hermitage, passed away Saturday morning, January 8, 2023, in Saint John XX111 Home, Hermitage. Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
27 First News
Janet L. Guerino, Burghill, Ohio
BURGHILL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet L. Guerino, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday afternoon. January 6, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, following a sudden stroke. Janet was born in Sharon on October 6, 1946, the daughter of Dominic and Anna Munteen DeJulia, and was a graduate of...
27 First News
Ida Mae Tharpe, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mrs. Ida Mae Tharpe will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home, 2234 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mother Ida Tharpe departed this life on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Oasis Rehab...
27 First News
John A. Durig, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. Durig, 94, of Niles, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren. He was born June 14, 1928, in New Martinsville, West Virginia, the son of Sherman and Bertha Bohrer Durig. John was a veteran of the U.S....
27 First News
Wayne Allen Thorne, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Wayne Allen Thorne, 58, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. He was born August 8, 1964, in Vineland, New Jersey, a son of the late James Thorne and Dora (Fox) Thorne. Wayne loved building models, tinkering and spending time...
27 First News
Judith Rae Becker, Diamond, Ohio
DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith R. Becker, age 78 of Diamond, Ohio, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born on September 21, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Chester E. Simon and Gretta L. (Fitzpatrick) Simon.
27 First News
Roger Brent Stockman, Lisbon, Ohio
LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Brent Stockman, 69, of West Chestnut Street, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, January 6, 2023 at his home. Brent was born September 10, 1953 in Salem, a son of the late Roger Dean and Delores (Mabbott) Stockman and had lived his entire life in the Lisbon area.
27 First News
Vincent John “Vince” DiCenso, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent John “Vince” DiCenso, 91, of Warren passed away on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Vince was born on December 28, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Michael and Mary (Fasano) DiCenso. After graduating from Warren G....
27 First News
Joan M. Mendik, Fowler, Ohio
FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Joan M. Mendik passed away in the early morning of Friday January 6, 2023 in the comfort of her daughter’s home in Columbus, Ohio surrounded by her family. She was 79 years old. Joan was born in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania on June 17, 1943,...
27 First News
Josephine P. Morrison, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine P. Morrison, 85, of Warren, Ohio died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley, North Lima, Ohio after a long illness. She was born on December 15, 1937, in Martin’s Ferry, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Domenic and Genoeffa Ronca Prosperi....
27 First News
Barbara A. Williams, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at Noon on Thursday, January 12 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Barbara A. (Barb) Williams, 87, who passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023. Barb was born on July 12, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of Irene and...
27 First News
Greta Ann Berger Miller, New Waterford, Ohio
NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Greta Ann Berger Miller, age 92, of New Waterford, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, New Middletown. She was born on April 24, 1930, in New Waterford, Ohio, a daughter of the late Curtis and Esther Crook Hively.
27 First News
Jerome J. Kacvinsky, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome J. Kacvinsky, 81, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley Hospice House surrounded by his loving family. Jerome, known by his family and friends as “Jerry,” was born August 14, 1941 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late...
27 First News
Beatrice E. Small, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice E. Small, 82, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. She was born September 14, 1940, in Marion Center, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Clyde Russell and the late Olive (North) Russell. She retired as the...
Comments / 0