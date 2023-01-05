ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

fsunews.com

Nationwide cold front: flights canceled, deadly winter storms over holiday weekend

A holiday weekend cold front saw thousands of flights delayed or canceled, over 50 dead and frozen iguanas falling from trees. The historic wave of cold weather resulted in over 60% of the U.S. population facing a cold weather advisory over the holiday weekend of Dec. 24-25. The Sunshine State was not spared from the wintry weather with temperatures dropping into the 20s early Christmas morning in central Florida and the Panhandle.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather

High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s your first look at new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport is set to open this year, and the rail system is giving a first look at what travelers can expect. The station will be in the heart of the airport’s newest terminal, Terminal C. The station will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Antisemitic flyers show up in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in west Orange County say flyers filled with antisemitic statements showed up in their front yards and driveways this weekend. Pictures of the flyers shared with News 6 show the hateful rhetoric and disinformation regarding the Jewish people, blaming them for the slave trade and COVID-19 pandemic.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

All lanes of SR 417 open in Orange County after semi crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on North State Road 417 in Orange County temporarily shut down the northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Officials said the crash involved a semitruck with a fuel leak. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
allears.net

Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
ORLANDO, FL

