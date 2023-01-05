Read full article on original website
fsunews.com
Nationwide cold front: flights canceled, deadly winter storms over holiday weekend
A holiday weekend cold front saw thousands of flights delayed or canceled, over 50 dead and frozen iguanas falling from trees. The historic wave of cold weather resulted in over 60% of the U.S. population facing a cold weather advisory over the holiday weekend of Dec. 24-25. The Sunshine State was not spared from the wintry weather with temperatures dropping into the 20s early Christmas morning in central Florida and the Panhandle.
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
click orlando
It will be sunny and mild until it rains on Friday. Then it gets COLD
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing highs in the 70s for the next several days. Expect a mix of sun and clouds each day this week -- until Friday, when a new front will bring a 50% coverage or rain and much cooler temperatures. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
More than 118,000 customers without power as storm hits West Coast
NEW YORK — A major storm is hitting the West Coast with flood, high wind and heavy snow alerts in effect for California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington state. More than 118,000 customers are without power in California. Although the heaviest of the rain has ended, unsettled weather continues...
click orlando
Here’s your first look at new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport is set to open this year, and the rail system is giving a first look at what travelers can expect. The station will be in the heart of the airport’s newest terminal, Terminal C. The station will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.
click orlando
Antisemitic flyers show up in Orange County neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in west Orange County say flyers filled with antisemitic statements showed up in their front yards and driveways this weekend. Pictures of the flyers shared with News 6 show the hateful rhetoric and disinformation regarding the Jewish people, blaming them for the slave trade and COVID-19 pandemic.
Pollen levels creep up as winter’s arctic blast becomes a distant memory
Tree pollen in Texas and Florida have reached medium to high levels.
click orlando
Florida gas prices decrease slightly, expected to continue dropping
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida gas prices continue on a roller coaster ride and are dropping once again. After a 32-cent spike, AAA said the price per gallon fell 2 cents over the weekend but is expected to decline more in the coming weeks. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Florida extends executive order state of emergency related to Hurricane Nicole
On Thursday, it was announced Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order to extend the state of emergency status for the state which was impacted by Hurricane Nicole in early November.
Front moving into area will cool things down again. Here’s how low temperatures will go
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold front is moving into the area this evening, Channel 9 certified chief meteorologist Tom Terry said. Temperatures will fall from the record mid-80s this week, all the way back to the 40s by early Friday morning. The ‘coolest’ time of the year on average...
fox35orlando.com
SpaceX gearing up for nighttime launch of OneWeb satellite mission from Florida
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - SpaceX is planning to send up a Falcon 9 rocket from Florida's Space Coast in a spectacular nighttime launch for OneWeb. The rocket will carry 40 satellites for the OneWeb Launch 16 Mission from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Monday, Jan. 9. Liftoff is scheduled for 11:50 p.m. ET.
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency over migration crisis and boats landing on FL shores.
click orlando
Can your employer track you? Lake County man fired after company’s app detected him at competitor
LEESBURG, Fla. – The day before Thanksgiving, tow truck driver Gary Leady sent a text message to his employer claiming he needed to stay home to care for his kids because his wife was sick. But Leady admits he had an ulterior motive for skipping work that day. “I...
WPMI
Man stranded for 7 nights at Florida airport makes it home with help of stranger
HOLLAND, Mich. (WWMT) — A Michigan man is finally home after repeated flight cancellations and delays left him sleeping on the floor of Florida's Orlando International Airport for the last week. Harold Tibbe owes his homecoming to another family from Holland, people he'd never met until they heard his...
WESH
DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
click orlando
All lanes of SR 417 open in Orange County after semi crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash on North State Road 417 in Orange County temporarily shut down the northbound lanes and all but one southbound lane, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Officials said the crash involved a semitruck with a fuel leak. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies...
allears.net
Big Update on the Dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
Since last year, we have been closely following the status of the fight to dissolve Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. The process started over Disney’s response to what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” law, which prompted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to call for the dissolution of Reedy Creek, which allows Disney to operate its own county government.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Wintry mix develops nearby before the weekend
High pressure is briefly in the driver’s seat. This is allowing temperatures to gradually warm through week’s end. Clear to partly cloudy and not too bitter overnight. Coldest temps will be where snowpack slowly erodes into the weekend. Temperatures will battle increasing cloud cover Friday. It will still...
click orlando
9 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Orlando, fire officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nine people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Orlando, according to fire officials. The Orlando Fire Department said the crash happened on John Young Parkway and L B McLeod Road. [TRENDING: Woman thrown from horse dies after barrel race at Florida rodeo |...
click orlando
Severe storms move through southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida
Severe storms including tornadoes will continue to be possible in southeast Georgia and parts of Central Florida. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Marion County until 4 p.m. [TRENDING: Mount Dora police ID couple killed at senior living community; person of interest in custody | Think McDonald’s Coke...
