High school baseball preseason state rankings peg 2023 title favorites

It’s never too early to talk baseball. With the start of the high school baseball season still about two months and three snowstorms away, the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association got the ball rolling with its preseason state rankings for 2023.
What Metro Detroit gas stations have surprisingly good food?

You’ve heard it, you see it, your wallet feels it: The cost of nearly everything has gone up. Many of us are looking for ways to save, especially when it comes to food. Eating out is pricier, your everyday groceries are more expensive than before, and even fast food costs more (where are you, dollar menu?). So, where can you get a quick, cheap bite to eat these days?
This is Michigan’s Best BBQ, According to The Food Network

BBQ season is really in the summer months, but there’s nothing wrong with enjoying some flavorful, juicy BBQ in the winter months. Michigan, undoubtedly, has some of the best BBQ you’ll taste anywhere. That said, the folks at The Food Network have tried lots of BBQ across America...
Burgers & Beer: Popular Ford’s Garage Opening More MI Locations

You've probably heard or thought "not all restaurant chains are created equally" (like these we wish would come to Mid-Michigan). It's true. There's a really strong burger & beer spot expanding in Michigan, Ford's Garage. (Recently relocating back home to Genesee County, from Florida... I can tell you, it's a solid place to eat.)
Best Ohio sports betting promotions, promo codes & apps with bonus bets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Residents in Ohio can now get in on the action with sports betting becoming more and more prevalent in America. In this article,...
7 Casinos Definitely Worth Visiting in Michigan

The gambling industry always makes great options if you’re looking for a fun way to spend your money. Michigan is known for its beautiful shorelines and rich history, but it’s also known for its outstanding casinos. It is one of the best states for gambling in the U.S., featuring games from slot machines to table games and sports betting.
50+ Awesome Facts About Michigan

On Jan. 26, 1837, our beautiful Mitten became the 26th addition to the United States. Since then, our great state has carved out a rich and vibrant history and its own slice of uniqueness among the nation’s 50 states. Perhaps it’s Michigan’s two peninsulas or the Mackinac Bridge or...
Oakland County man didn't want to cause scene in store after winning $557K Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man had to force himself to stay calm in a gas station after discovering he won $557,134 from the Michigan Lottery. "When I looked the winning numbers over and saw I’d all matched five, I tried to remain calm because I didn’t want to cause a scene in the store. Once I got in my car, I started shouting with excitement! It was such a great feeling," the 54-year-old winner, who chose to remain anonymous, said.
Car found in Oakland Township hit-and-run that killed MSU student

Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators on Thursday seized a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run last weekend of a 22-year-old Michigan State University student in Oakland Township. The BMW 3-Series sedan was found at a home not far from the crash scene at Rochester Road and Whims...
